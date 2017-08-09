Getty Images

Bouchard loses in 1st round of Rogers Cup

Associated PressAug 9, 2017, 2:24 AM EDT

TORONTO (AP) Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated in the first round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, losing to Donna Vekic in straight sets.

The 23-year-old Bouchard, who made a name for herself when she reached the Wimbledon final in 2014 after two straight Grand Slam semifinal appearances, has failed to make it past the second round in six straight tournaments. The Canadian was a wild-card entry this week.

Making her main draw debut at the Rogers Cup, Vekic broke the 70th-ranked Bouchard six times in her 6-3, 6-4 victory. The 21-year-old Vekic, ranked 51st in the world, will face No. 3 seed Angelique Kerber in the second round.

“I think I just made too many unforced errors, you know. I’m obviously a bit low in confidence right now,” Bouchard said. “It’s tough to get through tough matches when you’re in a moment like that.”

Bouchard broke Vekic for a 2-1 lead in the second set, but lost her next serve and bounced her racket off the ground in frustration. Each player held serve over the next five games before Bouchard hit the net down 40-30 to give Vekic the match.

Bianca Andreescu, coming off a quarterfinal run at the Citi Open in Washington, D.C., last week, lost 6-4, 6-1 to 55th-ranked Timea Babos of Hungary in her Rogers Cup main-draw debut.

The 17-year-old Andreescu, ranked 144th in the world, was the last remaining Canadian in the women’s singles draw.

Also Tuesday, 18-year-old American Catherine Bellis rallied from down a set to defeat Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She will face eighth-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova in the second round.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Agnieska Radwanska, Ekaterina Makarova, Elena Vesnina, Ashleigh Barty, Caroline Garcia and Magdalena Rybarikova also advanced. In second-round play Tuesday, fifth-seed Elina Svitolina beat Daria Kasatkina.

Former French Open finalist Errani gets 2-month doping ban

Associated PressAug 8, 2017, 2:22 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) Former French Open finalist Sara Errani must serve a two-month doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance letrozole in a test taken in February, the International Tennis Federation said on Monday.

Errani blamed contamination from her mother’s breast cancer medication.

“I never took, in my life and during my career, any prohibited substance,” Errani said in a statement. “I am extremely disappointed but at the same time at peace with my conscience and aware I haven’t done anything wrong.”

An adjudication panel ruled that Errani’s fault was “at the lower end of the scale,” but that she should still be banned for two months from Aug. 3.

The Italian has also been retroactively disqualified from tournaments from Feb. 16 through June 7. Her only notable performance in that period was a semifinal in Rabat, Morocco, in May, plus a second-round loss at Roland Garros.

Errani’s ban will end on Oct. 2, precluding her from playing in the U.S. Open.

Errani reached the 2012 French Open final, losing to Maria Sharapova, and has completed a career grand slam in women’s doubles with Roberta Vinci.

The 98th-ranked Errani has won nine singles titles and 25 doubles titles in her WTA career. She reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 5 in 2013.

She also helped Italy to three Fed Cup titles.

Keys, Vandeweghe advance to finals at Stanford Classic

Associated PressAug 6, 2017, 1:17 PM EDT

STANFORD, Calif. — Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe each won in straight sets on Saturday to advance to the finals of the Stanford Bank of the West Classic.

Sunday’s championship match will be the first meeting between Keys and Vandeweghe, the runner-up to Serena Williams at the 2012 Stanford Classic.

Vandeweghe beat CiCi Bellis 6-3, 6-1 in the first semifinal and Keys, the No. 3 seed, needed just 57 minutes to beat Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 in the second.

The sixth-seeded Vandeweghe had five service breaks, won 83 percent of her first-serve points and had seven aces while beating Bellis in 65 minutes. It was the first WTA semifinal appearance for the 18-year-old Bellis.

Muguruza and Keys traded breaks to start the match before the latter won 12 of the final 14 points to close the first set.

Keys, who missed the first two months of the season following wrist surgery, snapped Muguruza’s nine-match win streak to reach her first final of 2017.