Former French Open finalist Errani gets 2-month doping ban

LONDON (AP) Former French Open finalist Sara Errani must serve a two-month doping ban after testing positive for the banned substance letrozole in a test taken in February, the International Tennis Federation said on Monday.
Errani blamed contamination from her mother’s breast cancer medication.
“I never took, in my life and during my career, any prohibited substance,” Errani said in a statement. “I am extremely disappointed but at the same time at peace with my conscience and aware I haven’t done anything wrong.”
An adjudication panel ruled that Errani’s fault was “at the lower end of the scale,” but that she should still be banned for two months from Aug. 3.
The Italian has also been retroactively disqualified from tournaments from Feb. 16 through June 7. Her only notable performance in that period was a semifinal in Rabat, Morocco, in May, plus a second-round loss at Roland Garros.
Errani’s ban will end on Oct. 2, precluding her from playing in the U.S. Open.
Errani reached the 2012 French Open final, losing to Maria Sharapova, and has completed a career grand slam in women’s doubles with Roberta Vinci.
The 98th-ranked Errani has won nine singles titles and 25 doubles titles in her WTA career. She reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 5 in 2013.
She also helped Italy to three Fed Cup titles.
STANFORD, Calif. — Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe each won in straight sets on Saturday to advance to the finals of the Stanford Bank of the West Classic.
Sunday’s championship match will be the first meeting between Keys and Vandeweghe, the runner-up to Serena Williams at the 2012 Stanford Classic.
Vandeweghe beat CiCi Bellis 6-3, 6-1 in the first semifinal and Keys, the No. 3 seed, needed just 57 minutes to beat Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 in the second.
The sixth-seeded Vandeweghe had five service breaks, won 83 percent of her first-serve points and had seven aces while beating Bellis in 65 minutes. It was the first WTA semifinal appearance for the 18-year-old Bellis.
Muguruza and Keys traded breaks to start the match before the latter won 12 of the final 14 points to close the first set.
Keys, who missed the first two months of the season following wrist surgery, snapped Muguruza’s nine-match win streak to reach her first final of 2017.
Serena Williams is taking on a new title: Mother.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion traveled back in time to celebrate the next chapter in her life with a 1950s themed baby shower. Held at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida, friends and family turned up in full force to support the expectant mother to be, including La La Anthony, Ciara, Eva Longoria and her sister Venus.
Serena and her famous friends went all out wearing various shades of poodle skirts and polka-dotted tops. With a group of this many famous people in one room, there were bound to be a lot of Instagram posts.
Feast your eyes on the baby shower of the *century.*