Little League team disqualified over controversial Snapchat photo

Leave a comment
By Eric HeAug 7, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

What you put on social media can have real consequences, and the Atlee Little League softball team from Virginia found that out the hard way over the weekend.

The team, consisting of girls between 12 and 14 years of age, was disqualified from the Junior League World Series over a controversial Snapchat post. After beating the team from Kirkland, Wash. on Friday in a semifinal game, a team member posted a picture of six players flipping the bird with a caption indicating the image was meant for Kirkland, which hosted the game.

While the manager, Scott Currie, had his players apologize to Kirkland in person, the Little League office decided to disqualify the team anyway. In a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Little League spokesman Kevin Fountain called the post “inappropriate,” adding that it was a “violation of Little League’s policies regarding unsportsmanlike conduct, inappropriate use of social media, and the high standards that Little League International holds for its participants.”

The decision was handed down just hours before the team was set to take the field in the title game, and instead the berth was awarded to Kirkland.

The team was met with cheers on Sunday when it landed home in Richmond, and Currie believes the disqualification was too far a reprimand.

“It’s a travesty to these girls,” he told the Times-Dispatch. “Yes, they screwed up, but I don’t think the punishment fit the crime.”

The Atlee organization released a statement apologizing and seeking further investigation by Little League International into the decision.

However, you can bet the players will certainly think twice before posting anything on social media again.

Mets’ Syndergaard has cameo on ‘Game of Thrones’ (SPOILERS)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Brittany BurkeAug 7, 2017, 12:53 AM EDT

The fourth episode in the Game of Thrones‘ seventh season, “The Spoils of War,” will undoubtedly have people talking around the water cooler for days.

Not only did it feature a long-awaited Stark reunion in Winterfell, Jon and Dany cave chemistry … DRAGONS … some light humor from Davos, Arya vs. Brienne and the closing battle between the Dothraki and Lannisters (highlighted by you guessed it, DRAGONS) it also featured a cameo from Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets pitcher, who confirmed his appearance on the hit HBO show in an interview with Sports Illustrated back in April, put his arm to good use as a Lannister soldier fighting against the oncoming Dothraki army. It’s OK if you were distracted by the dragon and missed Syndergaard’s cameo, but it was epic.

The pitcher, also known as Thor, seemed all too happy to put down Mjolnir in favor of a spear.

The odds may have been stacked against the Lannisters as the episode came to a close, but I can assure you Mr. Met will sleep with one eye open after catching this week’s installment.

MLB Home Run Derby odds boil down to Stanton, Judge

Leave a comment
OddsSharkJul 10, 2017, 2:26 AM EDT

The combination of a home ballpark and being the only returning power hitter in the field has put Giancarlo Stanton atop the MLB Home Run Derby futures board – albeit barely.

Defending champion Stanton, of the hometown Miami Marlins, is listed as a +165 betting favorite to capture MLB’s annual contest of clout at Marlins Park on Monday night at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New York Yankees rookie slugger Aaron Judge, who has an MLB-best 30 home runs and is threatening to take down Mark McGwire’s rookie record, is listed right behind at +175. By virtue of having had more home runs on June 15, Stanton is the No. 1 seed, whereas Judge is No. 2.

Eight players will be participating in a bracket-style timed event, where each player has four minutes to hit as many home runs as possible. Hitters get another 30 seconds if they hit two home runs measured at more than 440 feet.

Stanton, who bashed 61 big flies during the 2016 contest at San Diego’s Petco Park, will try to become just the third repeat champion and third player to win in his home park. Judge will try to be the first rookie to win since 1986.

Either player is a worthy play, but there’s far, far greater value in picking one of the darkhorses. For the quarter-finals, Staton faces that other Yankees rookie, Gary Sanchez (+1400 to win). Sanchez has the longest average home-run distance in the field (422 feet to Judge’s 415 and Stanton’s 410) and could be an early bracket-buster. Upsetting Stanton would throw the field wide-open.

The Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano (+1000) and Kansas City Royals’ Mike Moustakas (+1400) meet in the other quarter-final in the “Stanton region” of the bracket. Sano (average home run distance of 414 feet) should also be considered a darkhorse.

Judge faces the other Marlins representative, Justin Bour (+1400), in his quarter-final. Bour has an average home-run distance of 398 feet – tied with Moustakas for lowest in the field – and might be a bit of a sacrificial lamb up against Judge.

Meantime, Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger (+900 on the 2017 Home Run Derby odds) and the Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon (+2000) meet in an all-NL West quarter-final. Bellinger has enlisted his father Clay Bellinger as his pitcher and will be the fourth competitor to have his dad serving up meatballs. One of the other three (Robinson Cano in 2011) won and another (Bryce Harper in 2015) was runner-up.

Blackmon, meantime, faces a potential Bellinger-Judge tag team just to make the final, so his high price is probably a red herring.