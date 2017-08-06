Keys, Vandeweghe advance to finals at Stanford Classic

STANFORD, Calif. — Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe each won in straight sets on Saturday to advance to the finals of the Stanford Bank of the West Classic.
Sunday’s championship match will be the first meeting between Keys and Vandeweghe, the runner-up to Serena Williams at the 2012 Stanford Classic.
Vandeweghe beat CiCi Bellis 6-3, 6-1 in the first semifinal and Keys, the No. 3 seed, needed just 57 minutes to beat Wimbledon champion and top-seeded Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-2 in the second.
The sixth-seeded Vandeweghe had five service breaks, won 83 percent of her first-serve points and had seven aces while beating Bellis in 65 minutes. It was the first WTA semifinal appearance for the 18-year-old Bellis.
Muguruza and Keys traded breaks to start the match before the latter won 12 of the final 14 points to close the first set.
Keys, who missed the first two months of the season following wrist surgery, snapped Muguruza’s nine-match win streak to reach her first final of 2017.
Serena Williams is taking on a new title: Mother.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion traveled back in time to celebrate the next chapter in her life with a 1950s themed baby shower. Held at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida, friends and family turned up in full force to support the expectant mother to be, including La La Anthony, Ciara, Eva Longoria and her sister Venus.
Serena and her famous friends went all out wearing various shades of poodle skirts and polka-dotted tops. With a group of this many famous people in one room, there were bound to be a lot of Instagram posts.
Feast your eyes on the baby shower of the *century.*
STANFORD, Calif.– Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza beat Kayla Day 6-2, 6-0 to reach the Bank of the West Classic quarterfinals on Wednesday, easily advancing from her first competitive match since beating Venus Williams in the final at the All England Club last month.
The top-seeded Muguruza overwhelmed the 17-year-old American in less than an hour.
“Kayla has just won the US Open in juniors and she’s just very promising, so I knew I had to be concentrated today,” Muguruza said.
The Spaniard will next play No. 5-seeded Ana Konjuh, a 7-5, 6-5 winner over Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva.
Five-time major winner Maria Sharapova withdrew from her scheduled match because of soreness in her left arm. Seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moved on to face Madison Keys.
The third-seeded Keys rallied past qualifier Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in an all-American match. Keys won four straight games in the second set and made an early break in the third.