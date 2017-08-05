Check out Serena Williams’ 50s-themed baby shower

Serena Williams is taking on a new title: Mother.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion traveled back in time to celebrate the next chapter in her life with a 1950s themed baby shower. Held at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida, friends and family turned up in full force to support the expectant mother to be, including La La Anthony, Ciara, Eva Longoria and her sister Venus.
Serena and her famous friends went all out wearing various shades of poodle skirts and polka-dotted tops. With a group of this many famous people in one room, there were bound to be a lot of Instagram posts.
Feast your eyes on the baby shower of the *century.*
STANFORD, Calif.– Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza beat Kayla Day 6-2, 6-0 to reach the Bank of the West Classic quarterfinals on Wednesday, easily advancing from her first competitive match since beating Venus Williams in the final at the All England Club last month.
The top-seeded Muguruza overwhelmed the 17-year-old American in less than an hour.
“Kayla has just won the US Open in juniors and she’s just very promising, so I knew I had to be concentrated today,” Muguruza said.
The Spaniard will next play No. 5-seeded Ana Konjuh, a 7-5, 6-5 winner over Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva.
Five-time major winner Maria Sharapova withdrew from her scheduled match because of soreness in her left arm. Seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moved on to face Madison Keys.
The third-seeded Keys rallied past qualifier Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in an all-American match. Keys won four straight games in the second set and made an early break in the third.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.–Attorneys for the family of a 78-year-old Florida man who died after a vehicle crash with tennis star Venus Williams are asking to search her cellphone.
The Palm Beach Post reports attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion Friday requesting to have a forensic expert examine Williams’ phone to determine what she may have been doing when the June 9 crash happened. Jerome Barson – a passenger in the car his wife was driving – died two weeks after the crash.
The motion states that “evidence gathered thus far indicated (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed” in her reaction to a traffic signal or surrounding traffic. Earlier last month, Williams and her attorney objected to a motion asking to see her cellphone records.