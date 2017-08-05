Check out Serena Williams’ 50s-themed baby shower

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams is taking on a new title: Mother.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion traveled back in time to celebrate the next chapter in her life with a 1950s themed baby shower. Held at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Florida, friends and family turned up in full force to support the expectant mother to be, including La La Anthony, Ciara, Eva Longoria and her sister Venus.

Serena and her famous friends went all out wearing various shades of poodle skirts and polka-dotted tops. With a group of this many famous people in one room, there were bound to be a lot of Instagram posts.

Feast your eyes on the baby shower of the *century.*

#shakerattleandroll2017 🍼💪🏽 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

Me In The 50's…. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 📷 Cred: @LaLa A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

That's 1 Fly Mamma 2 Be In The Middle! 🤰🏽#Girls @SerenaWilliams 50's Baby Shower. #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Me and @VenusWilliams At The Baby O Diner 🍔🍟🥛 #ShakeRattleandRoll2017 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT