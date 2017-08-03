Wimbledon champion Muguruza wins in 1st match back

STANFORD, Calif.– Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza beat Kayla Day 6-2, 6-0 to reach the Bank of the West Classic quarterfinals on Wednesday, easily advancing from her first competitive match since beating Venus Williams in the final at the All England Club last month.
The top-seeded Muguruza overwhelmed the 17-year-old American in less than an hour.
“Kayla has just won the US Open in juniors and she’s just very promising, so I knew I had to be concentrated today,” Muguruza said.
The Spaniard will next play No. 5-seeded Ana Konjuh, a 7-5, 6-5 winner over Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva.
Five-time major winner Maria Sharapova withdrew from her scheduled match because of soreness in her left arm. Seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko moved on to face Madison Keys.
The third-seeded Keys rallied past qualifier Caroline Dolehide 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in an all-American match. Keys won four straight games in the second set and made an early break in the third.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.–Attorneys for the family of a 78-year-old Florida man who died after a vehicle crash with tennis star Venus Williams are asking to search her cellphone.
The Palm Beach Post reports attorneys at Steinger, Iscoe and Green filed a motion Friday requesting to have a forensic expert examine Williams’ phone to determine what she may have been doing when the June 9 crash happened. Jerome Barson – a passenger in the car his wife was driving – died two weeks after the crash.
The motion states that “evidence gathered thus far indicated (Williams) may have been distracted and or unnecessarily delayed” in her reaction to a traffic signal or surrounding traffic. Earlier last month, Williams and her attorney objected to a motion asking to see her cellphone records.
STANFORD, Calif. — Maria Sharapova played her first WTA match in the United States since 2015 and beat Jennifer Brady 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 on Monday night in the opening round of the Bank of the West Classic.
Sharapova, a wild-card entrant and five-time Grand Slam champion, won the opening four games of the match, lost the first three of the second set and cruised in the third.
“I feel like I just want to hug everyone and say thank you,” Sharapova said in an on-court interview. “It’s my first match in the States in a really long time, and it’s the closest thing to home for me.”
Sharapova served a 15-month ban after testing positive for a newly banned drug at the 2016 Australian Open. She returned in April and played in three tournaments, but missed Wimbledon because of an injury.
Top-seeded and reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza will play 17-year-old American Kayla Day, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Japanese veteran Misaki Doi.
Ana Konjuh, the No. 5 seed from Croatia, won 6-3, 1-0 after New Zealand qualifier Marina Erakovic retired from the match with an injury. Seventh-seeded Lesia Tsurenko beat Spain’s Lara Arruabarrena 6-3, 6-3.