WATCH: Relive Usain Bolt’s three Olympic gold medal runs in 100m

Usain Bolt makes it look easy.

In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Bolt was a precocious 21-year-old that begged his coach to let him run in both the 100- and 200-meter sprint. Even at the ripe young age of 21, fans watched in awe and anticipation as Usain ‘Lighting’ Bolt took off, winning “by daylight.”

Four years later at the 2012 London Olympic games, Bolt did it again. He exploded off the block, sprinting his way to victory in order to keep his title as the king of the 100-meter sprint.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics fans watched on as Bolt took a different approach to winning. He didn’t blow away the field right away as per usual. He watched Justin Gatlin pull ahead to a sizable lead. Yet, in typical Bolt fashion, he ran Gatlin down, winning the 100-meter sprint, keeping up his image of impenetrability.

Throughout Bolt’s career his consistency and drive have never wavered. It doesn’t matter who has the lead, if there’s a will, there’s a way with Bolt.

An incredible athlete and an even better showman, Bolt’s retirement leaves a gaping hole to be filled. Every time the gun goes off and the fans roar, Bolt is ready to perform. It’s as if the roar of the crowd energizes Bolt, propelling him forward as he sprints his way to victory, time and time again.