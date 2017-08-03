WATCH: Relive Usain Bolt’s three Olympic gold medal runs in 100m

Usain Bolt makes it look easy.
In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Bolt was a precocious 21-year-old that begged his coach to let him run in both the 100- and 200-meter sprint. Even at the ripe young age of 21, fans watched in awe and anticipation as Usain ‘Lighting’ Bolt took off, winning “by daylight.”
Four years later at the 2012 London Olympic games, Bolt did it again. He exploded off the block, sprinting his way to victory in order to keep his title as the king of the 100-meter sprint.
At the 2016 Rio Olympics fans watched on as Bolt took a different approach to winning. He didn’t blow away the field right away as per usual. He watched Justin Gatlin pull ahead to a sizable lead. Yet, in typical Bolt fashion, he ran Gatlin down, winning the 100-meter sprint, keeping up his image of impenetrability.
Throughout Bolt’s career his consistency and drive have never wavered. It doesn’t matter who has the lead, if there’s a will, there’s a way with Bolt.
An incredible athlete and an even better showman, Bolt’s retirement leaves a gaping hole to be filled. Every time the gun goes off and the fans roar, Bolt is ready to perform. It’s as if the roar of the crowd energizes Bolt, propelling him forward as he sprints his way to victory, time and time again.
CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn has pulled out of the World Cup Alpine combined race on Sunday, completing a miserable weekend in Crans Montana for the American skier.
Vonn crashed in the super-G on Saturday, although after an anxious wait she was able to ski down the course.
The former Olympic champion also withdrew from another combined race on Friday, along with overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin and their American teammate Laurenne Ross, because of dangerous conditions on the course. In posts on social media that night she said she had food poisoning, and the next morning had not fully recovered but would race.
Late Saturday she wrote on Twitter: “Unfortunately after getting food poisoning and crashing today I don’t feel healthy enough to safely race tomorrow so I will not be starting.”
Vonn pulled out of Friday’s race after the first three competitors crashed, and one was taken away on a stretcher with a knee injury.
The event was postponed and the start was lowered but Vonn didn’t want to risk herself, and criticized organizers for not cancelling the race.
Vonn returned to competition only last month after nearly a year out with knee and arm injuries.
The announcement of her name on Saturday as she prepared to start the super-G prompted a smattering of boos among spectators. There were loud gasps when she lost control and fell, sliding several feet before crashing into the safety netting.
There was a worrying few minutes as Vonn remained down. Other competitors were clearly concerned for her. However, the four-time World Cup overall champion was able to ski down to the finish area, where she was greeted with loud cheers.
Vonn was visibly upset and appeared to be crying as she was comforted by teammate Julia Mancuso.
PYEONCHANG, South Korea (AP) Nathan Chen held off a challenge by Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu to win the Four Continents, a figure skating test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.
The American champion, 17, was first after the short program and second in Sunday’s free skate at the Gangneung Ice Arena for a total of 307.46 points. Hanyu, third after the short program, was first in the free skate for second overall with 303.71 points. Shoma Uno, also of Japan, was third with 288.85.
Patrick Chan of Canada was fourth with 267.98 points.
Chen opened his routine with a quadruple lutz-triple toeloop combination and followed that with four more quadruple jumps in a free skate that received 204.34 points.
Hanyu had four quadruple jumps to top the free skate with 206.67 points.