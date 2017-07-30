Fognini beats qualifier Hanfmann in Swiss Open final

GSTAAD, Switzerland — Fabio Fognini won his fifth career title by beating 170th-ranked qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-4, 7-5 in the Swiss Open final on Sunday.
The fourth-seeded Italian was always in control, racing to a 4-0 lead in the first set and never allowing a break-point chance in the second.
Fognini’s fifth title, all on outdoor clay courts, came from a wild-card entry to play at the Swiss Alps ski resort.
He earned a prize of 86,000 euros ($101,000), and the 25-year-old Hanfmann got a career-best 45,000-euro check ($53,000) for his full week’s work.
The 31st-ranked Fognini is now 5-8 in finals on the ATP tour.
BASTAD, Sweden — Caroline Wozniacki was taken to three sets by unseeded Elise Mertens before winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 Saturday to advance to her second Swedish Open final.
The top-seeded Dane fired six aces on clay while her Belgian opponent had nine double faults.
Wozniacki lost the 2009 final to Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.
Seventh-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic saved 88 percent of her breakpoints to beat Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 in the other semifinal.
Siniakova lost in last year’s final to Germany’s Laura Siegemund.
Third-seeded Garcia was aiming to become the first French woman in the final in five years.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–Video shows a police officer told tennis star Venus Williams she likely caused a crash that fatally injured an elderly man but didn’t cite her, saying it appeared the actions of a third driver left her in a bad spot.
The Palm Beach Gardens police body camera video released late Thursday shows Williams walking uninjured after the crash and speaking calmly to officers.
The video also shows the other vehicle’s passenger, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, was conscious, but bleeding and confused. It was later determined he had a broken spine and internal injuries. He died June 22.
Security video released earlier showed another car turning left had cut off Williams, forcing her to stop as she crossed an intersection. When she restarted, the light for the Barson car had turned green and it plowed into Williams’ SUV.