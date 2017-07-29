Wozniacki advances to Swedish Open final

BASTAD, Sweden — Caroline Wozniacki was taken to three sets by unseeded Elise Mertens before winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 Saturday to advance to her second Swedish Open final.
The top-seeded Dane fired six aces on clay while her Belgian opponent had nine double faults.
Wozniacki lost the 2009 final to Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.
Seventh-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic saved 88 percent of her breakpoints to beat Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5 in the other semifinal.
Siniakova lost in last year’s final to Germany’s Laura Siegemund.
Third-seeded Garcia was aiming to become the first French woman in the final in five years.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–Video shows a police officer told tennis star Venus Williams she likely caused a crash that fatally injured an elderly man but didn’t cite her, saying it appeared the actions of a third driver left her in a bad spot.
The Palm Beach Gardens police body camera video released late Thursday shows Williams walking uninjured after the crash and speaking calmly to officers.
The video also shows the other vehicle’s passenger, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, was conscious, but bleeding and confused. It was later determined he had a broken spine and internal injuries. He died June 22.
Security video released earlier showed another car turning left had cut off Williams, forcing her to stop as she crossed an intersection. When she restarted, the light for the Barson car had turned green and it plowed into Williams’ SUV.
ATLANTA — Second-seeded John Isner beat Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday night in the 6-foot-10 former University of Georgia star’s opening match in the BB&T Atlanta Open.
Coming off a victory Sunday in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, Isner is seeking his fourth Atlanta title in five seasons. He lost to Nick Kyrgios in the final last year.
Isner set up a quarterfinal match at Atlantic Station against Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko, a 6-3, 6-1 winner over sixth-seeded Donald Young. The American has 11 career titles, all at the ATP World Tour 250 level.
Third-seeded Gilles Muller of Luxembourg and Tommy Paul also reached the quarterfinals. Muller beat France’s Quentin Halys 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3, and Paul topped Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.
In the top half of the draw, top-seeded Jack Sock will open play Thursday with a second-round match against Israel’s Dudi Sela.