Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight betting props expand at sportsbooks

Leave a comment
OddsSharkJul 28, 2017, 2:30 PM EDT

Four weeks out from the most hyped fight in recent memory, there’s plenty of betting fodder on offer – just not in the straight-up wagering.

The price on Floyd Mayweather remains high, with “Money” a -600 favorite to defeat +400 underdog Conor McGregor in their scheduled August 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The line on Mayweather is actually better than it has been in some of his recent fights against actual boxers, which might reflect (a) the public’s adululation of McGregor is too good to pass up and (b) a dawning realization that Mayweather has been out of the ring for nearly two full years.

Ultimately, of course, it is McGregor who is stepping out of his comfort zone in the Octagon to cross over into the sweet science. Mayweather is the greatest defensive boxer of all time and a victory by decision (or technical decision) goes for +200 in the method-of-victory prop. Of course, making that bet assumes an awful lot about the aerobic threshold of McGregor, whose average match time in his MMA career is five minutes, 18 seconds.

During the two fighters’ press tour, McGregor predicted that Mayweather would not survive until the fifth round. The “inside four rounds” special on McGregor pays out +700 if he fulfils his prediction (against -1500 on any other outcome). McGregor does have the reach advantage at 74 inches to McGregor’s 72 and will try to use his powerful left hand to score a quick victory.

The method-of-victory on McGregor winning by knockout or technical knockout pays out +500 – or in other words, a compromise between picking a straight win or picking him to stop Mayweather early. The total on PPV views remains 4.99 million (-250 over, +170 under).

Last, but not least, there is prop on whether there will be a rematch before the end of 2018, which offers +450 on a boxing rematch, +2500 on an MMA fight and -600 on the two deciding once was enough.

Manny Pacquiao loses WBO welterweight title on points to Jeff Horn

Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressJul 2, 2017, 6:57 AM EDT

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) Manny Pacquiao lost his WBO welterweight world title to Jeff Horn in a stunning, unanimous points decision in a Sunday afternoon bout billed as the Battle of Brisbane in front of more than 50,000 people.

The 11-time world champion entered the fight at Suncorp Stadium as a hot favorite but got more than he bargained for against the 29-year-old former schoolteacher.

Still, Pacquiao dominated the later rounds and the result could have gone his way.

Pacquiao’s long-time trainer Freddie Roach predicted the fight would be short and sweet but Horn – unbeaten in his 17 previous professional fights – applied pressure by winning some of the early rounds and Pacquiao needed treatment during the 6th and 7th rounds for a cut on the top of his head that resulted from a clash of heads.

The judges scored the fight 117-111, 115-113 and 115-113, with Horn immediately calling out Floyd Mayweather Jr., after the fight, declaring himself “no joke.”

Roach had said earlier in the week that he’d think about advising Pacquioa to retire if he lost the fight, but that would depend on how he fought.

Pacquiao’s camp had talked about a rematch with Mayweather if he got past Horn, hoping to avenge his loss on points in the 2015 mega fight. That seems to be a distant chance now.

Pacquiao, who entered the fight with a record of 59-6-2, 38 knockouts, was defending the WBO title he won on points against Jessie Vargas last November.

Mayweather vs. McGregor odds: Sportsbooks set betting lines, props for fight

Leave a comment
OddsSharkJun 16, 2017, 6:47 PM EDT

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stand to collect a massive payday whether their superfight is a charade or a combat sports classic, and there’s plenty of upside for bettors too.

With the bout set, Mayweather is a -600 moneyline favorite against the +400 underdog McGregor at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.  Mayweather will put a 49-0 ring record on the line in the August 26 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, while McGregor, a UFC champion at two weights, might prove a point just by having a decent showing.

The moneyline has tightened considerably since the first rumors about the fight. Last November, Mayweather opened at -2250 and McGregor opened at +950. Evidently, many MMA fans found McGregor irresistible at that price, as it steadily dropped, falling to +450 by late April. That was also the point where the moneyline on ‘Money’ came down to -700.

The over/under on rounds is 9.5. A 10-round fight is uncharted waters for McGregor, but 13 of Mayweather’s last 14 fights have gone at least 10 rounds. Twelve have gone the full 12 rounds; the Mayweather-McGregor betting odds on whether the fight goes the distance pays +125 if it does, and -175 if it’s stopped early.

McGregor also pays +120 if he wins by decision, which is the standard outcome for his bouts against full-time boxers. McGregor’s method-of-victory props include +700 for a knockout and +3300 for victory by decision.

There is little in the way of past performance to go on here, since McGregor hasn’t boxed since he was a teenager in Ireland. Mayweather’s defensive skills should allow him to parry any early onslaught from McGregor, who is a knockout artist in the UFC octagon and rarely has fights go more than two rounds.

The round prices offer the most potential profit for Mayweather backers. One can assume that the skilled defensive fighter might dance around while McGregor goes out hard. It might be prudent to scale down expectations of a quick finish – +3300 for Mayweather winning in Round 1, +2500 for Round 2 – and look at the slightly later rounds. Rounds 4 through 6 are listed at +1600 and +1400.

While Mayweather’s round prices trace a reverse parabola, McGregor’s round prices are relatively stable. The Irishman offers +4000 for a win in Round 1, or each one from Rounds 4-7. There is a slight drop to +3300 for both Round 2 and 3.

Another way to bet on the Mayweather-McGregor fight is the 4.99 million total for pay-per-view buys. The over hitting would require beating the audience for Mayweather’s 2015 fight against Manny Pacquaio (4.6 million). McGregor also holds the UFC’s PPV record of 1.65 million, set at UFC 202 in August 2016

With boxing and MMA fans creating a larger fanbase and the event being scheduled for the dog days of late August – before the NFL and college football blot out everything else on the sports landscape – 5 million buys seems doable.