Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight betting props expand at sportsbooks

Four weeks out from the most hyped fight in recent memory, there’s plenty of betting fodder on offer – just not in the straight-up wagering.

The price on Floyd Mayweather remains high, with “Money” a -600 favorite to defeat +400 underdog Conor McGregor in their scheduled August 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The line on Mayweather is actually better than it has been in some of his recent fights against actual boxers, which might reflect (a) the public’s adululation of McGregor is too good to pass up and (b) a dawning realization that Mayweather has been out of the ring for nearly two full years.

Ultimately, of course, it is McGregor who is stepping out of his comfort zone in the Octagon to cross over into the sweet science. Mayweather is the greatest defensive boxer of all time and a victory by decision (or technical decision) goes for +200 in the method-of-victory prop. Of course, making that bet assumes an awful lot about the aerobic threshold of McGregor, whose average match time in his MMA career is five minutes, 18 seconds.

During the two fighters’ press tour, McGregor predicted that Mayweather would not survive until the fifth round. The “inside four rounds” special on McGregor pays out +700 if he fulfils his prediction (against -1500 on any other outcome). McGregor does have the reach advantage at 74 inches to McGregor’s 72 and will try to use his powerful left hand to score a quick victory.

The method-of-victory on McGregor winning by knockout or technical knockout pays out +500 – or in other words, a compromise between picking a straight win or picking him to stop Mayweather early. The total on PPV views remains 4.99 million (-250 over, +170 under).

Last, but not least, there is prop on whether there will be a rematch before the end of 2018, which offers +450 on a boxing rematch, +2500 on an MMA fight and -600 on the two deciding once was enough.