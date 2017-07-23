Jordan Spieth becomes youngest American to win The Open

By NBC SportsJul 23, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT
On the back of a roller-coaster 1-under 69 and one of the most enteraining back nines of his career, Jordan Spieth won the 146th Open Championship on Sunday by three over Matt Kuchar. Here’s how Spieth emerged from the practice area’s equipment trailers to claim the claret jug on Sunday at Royal Birkdale:

Leaderboard: Spieth (-12), Kuchar (-9), Haotong Li (-6), Rory McIlroy (-5), Cabrera Bello (-5), Matthew Southgate (-4), Marc Leishman (-4), Alex Noren (-4)

The champion golfer of the year: The win gives Spieth his 11th career victory, his third major championship, and the third leg of the career grand slam. He did not make it easy on himself. Spieth squandered his three-shot lead in four holes and went to the back nine tied with Kuchar at 8 under after going out in 3-over 37. Still tied at 8 under through 12, Spieth played one of the most unforgettable holes in golf history at 13. After sailing his drive into a dune, he took an unplayable, walked onto the adjacent practice area, took relief from the parked equipment trailers and somehow – over the course of a half hour – made bogey. Seemingly refocused and re-energized by the ordeal, he followed up with a birdie the par-3 14th and an eagle the par-5 15th and another birdie at the par-4 16th to take a two-shot lead with two to play. Thanks to yet another birdie at 17 and a par at 18, Spieth played his final five holes in 5 under to win by three – the same margin he started with on Sunday. He is now just one of two players – along with Jack Nicklaus – to win his third different major before the age of 24. He will have his first chance to complete the slam in three weeks at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The runner-up: While Spieth performed his Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde routine, Kuchar made four birdies and three bogeys en route to a steady, workmanlike 1-under 69. This is the 39-year-old’s best ever finish in a major and his fourth career major top-5. In the last year, Kuchar has walked away with both an Olympic bronze medal and The Open’s silver salver.

Round of the day: Li fired the 32nd round of 63 in major championship history to go from 12 shots back to start the day to solo third. Li was bogey-free Sunday and birdied each of his final four holes. The 21-year-old 107th-ranked player in the world just earned his first Masters invite.

Best of the rest: Aaron Baddeley posted 6 under, but McIlroy, Leishman and Southgate all used rounds of 65 to finish in the top 10. Southgate, who overcame cancer two years ago, has made it into the field via Final Qualifying the last two years in a row, but won’t need to worry about doing so next year. His T-6 finish exempts him into The 2018 Open at Carnoustie.

Shot of the day: Spieth’s eagle at the 15th to retake the lead he’d never again relinquish.

Drop of the day: Spieth’s European vacation at 13

Branden Grace becomes first man to shoot 62 in a major at The Open

By NBC SportsJul 22, 2017, 10:23 AM EDT

SOUTHPORT, England – Branden Grace has recorded the first 62 in a men’s major championship, torching a defenseless Royal Birkdale on Saturday afternoon at The Open.

Previously, 29 players had shot 63 in a major championship (31 rounds), but no one had gone any lower in a men’s major.

Grace shot 8 under on the par-70 links and didn’t make a bogey. He put himself in position for the record with a two-putt birdie from 35 feet on the par-5 17th.

The previous low round at Birkdale was 63, shot by Jodie Mudd in the final round of the 1991 Open. On Friday, in blustery conditions, Birkdale surrendered just eight under-par scores all day.

With temperatures in the mid-60s and little wind, Grace went out in 29 and then added birdies on the 13th and 14th holes to close in on one of the most hallowed marks in golf. He drained a 40-footer on 16 for an unlikely birdie, then tacked on another birdie on 17. His two-putt par, from behind the green, on the final hole secured his place in the history books.

2017 Open Championship Preview

Associated Press
By Austin SiegelJul 19, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

It’s the oldest major in golf and the most recognizable trophy in the sport.  It’s a course next to the Irish Sea whose defining characteristic – the weather – can change by the hour. It’s a field that includes some of the most accomplished golfers in the world. 

The 146th Open Championship returns to NBC Sports this week with coverage from Thursday to Sunday on the Golf Channel and NBC.

For those hoping to raise the Claret Jug in 2017, the Open arrives at an interesting time. Would-be favorites such as Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are mired in slumps, while the list of contenders includes breakout stars like U.S. Open-winner Brooks Koepka, and Tommy Fleetwood who is playing on his home course at Royal Birkdale.

The course could provide some of the most enduring memories for the 2017 Open, with the forecast calling for rain and wind throughout the weekend. Royal Birkdale has a reputation for extreme weather. Arnold Palmer’s Open-victory in 1961 is of course remembered for torrential rain. His unbelievable recovery shot from a thicket is still marked by a plaque on the 16th hole.  Later trips to Royal Birkdale included brush fires in 1976 and turbulent winds that challenged golfers in 1998.

Think of it as an 18-hole microcosm of what the Open Championship is all about.

Searching for glory between the raindrops will be defending champion Henrik Stenson, who held off Phil Mickelson to win at Royal Troon in 2016. They’re just a few of the veterans who could thrive at the Open, which has traditionally been the friendliest major to older players.

There should be several interesting pairings to keep an eye on during the first two days of the tournament, including Stenson and Jordan Spieth going off together on Thursday and Friday. Another star-studded trio includes world number one Dustin Johnson alongside McIlroy and Charl Schwartzel.

First round coverage of the 2017 Open Championship begins Thursday at midnight on the Golf Channel and continues over the weekend on NBC.

Five Open Favorites to Watch:

Dustin Johnson – The world number one is looking to win his second major after withdrawing from The Masters and missing the cut at the U.S. Open last month.

Rory McIlroy – Despite a run of poor form, McIlory has dominated these difficult links courses before, with an Open Championship win in 2014 and top five finish at Royal Troon in 2016.

Jordan Spieth– His Travelers Championship victory reintroduced Spieth to the casual fan, but he’s made the cut at his last four Open Championships and is a favorite again in 2017.

Sergio Garcia– The Masters winner is getting married next week, but would love to add some hardware at Royal Birkdale first. He’s looking for his 11th career top ten finish at the Open Championship.

Rickie Fowler– While Fowler has a made a career of performing well in majors without winning, he’s coming off a top-five U.S. Open finish at Erin Hills and has a real shot at the Claret Jug.