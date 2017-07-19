AP Photo

How to watch The Open on TV and online

Leave a comment
By NBC SportsJul 19, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

You want to watch the 146th Open? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 140 hours of overall coverage from the men’s third major of the year, at Royal Birkdale.

In addition to the traditional coverage, the two networks will showcase three live alternate feeds: marquee groups, featured holes and spotlight action. You can also go to GolfChannel.com, Thursday-Sunday, and watch replays of full-day coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses (Note: links will be functional when coverage begins). You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Alternate coverage is noted in italics:

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports; GC.com=GolfChannel.com or check the GLE app)

Thursday, July 20

GC: Midnight-1:30AM: Midnight Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Day 1: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30-11:30AM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Featured Holes: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, July 21

GC: Day 2: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30-11:30AM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Featured Holes: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, July 22

GC: Day 3: The Open, live coverage: 4:30-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 3: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Featured Holes: 7AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 3-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, July 23

GC: Day 4: The Open, live coverage: 4-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 4: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Featured Holes: 6:30AM-1PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 2-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

2017 Open Championship Preview

Associated Press
Leave a comment
By Austin SiegelJul 19, 2017, 6:40 PM EDT

It’s the oldest major in golf and the most recognizable trophy in the sport.  It’s a course next to the Irish Sea whose defining characteristic — the weather — can change by the hour. And it’s a field that includes some of the most accomplished golfers in the world. 

The Open Championship returns to NBC Sports this week with coverage from Thursday to Sunday on the Golf Channel and NBCSN.

For those hoping to lift the Claret Jug in 2017, the Open arrives at an interesting time. Would-be favorites such as Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are mired in epic slumps, while the list of contenders includes breakout stars like U.S. Open-winner Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood, playing on his home course at Royal Birkdale.

That course could provide some of the most enduring memories from the 2017 Open, with the forecast calling for rain throughout the weekend. Royal Birkdale has a reputation for extreme weather, with Arnold Palmer’s Open-victory in 1961 remembered as much for the heavy rain as Palmer’s unbelievable recovery shot from a thicket (still marked by a plaque on the 16th hole).  Later Open trips to Royal Birkdale would include brush fires in 1976 and turbulent winds that challenged golfers in 1998.

Think of it as an 18-hole microcosm of what the Open Championship is all about.

Searching for glory between the raindrops will be defending champion Henrik Stenson, who held off Phil Mickelson to win at Royal Troon in 2016. They’re just a few of the veterans who could thrive at the Open, which has traditionally been the friendliest major to older players.

There should be several interesting pairings to keep an eye on during the first two days of the tournament, including Stenson and Jordan Spieth going off together on Thursday and Friday. Another star-studded trio includes world number one Dustin Johnson alongside McIlroy and Charl Schwartzel.

First round coverage of the 2017 Open Championship begins Thursday at midnight on the Golf Channel.

 

The 146th Open Championship Odds Preview

Leave a comment
OddsSharkJul 19, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT

Being the favorite is a millstone more often than not at the British Open, which should give one pause when looking at Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth at the top of the futures board for the third major tournament of the season.

Johnson and Spieth are 1A and 1B to win the year’s third major at Royal Birkdale this weekend, with each listed at +1400 on the odds to win the British Open at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

However, no pre-tournament favorite has won the British Open – or the Open championship as Britons call it – since 2001. With its tight fairways, Birkdale puts a premium on driving accuracy more than distance and also rewards good putting.

The latter has been Johnson’s bugaboo this season, plus he hasn’t finished higher than ninth at the British Open since 2011. Spieth has struggled with accuracy off the tee – where he’s ranked 121st on the PGA Tour – and that bodes poorly for winning at Birkdale.

Rickie Fowler (+1600), with six career top-fives in majors, seems ready for a breakthrough and, of course, is very straight off the tee. Fowler is probably the best player to never win a major now that Sergio Garcia (+1800), who has traditionally played well at this event, has a green jacket from the Masters. As always, what will make or break Garcia is his putting.

Usual suspects such as Jon Rahm (+1600), Rory McIlroy (+2000), Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose (+2000) are also high up on the board at online betting sites.

It might be a little much to expect the 22-year-old Rahm to stay even-keel across four rounds on a very challenging course. Within that price range, Matsuyama might be the best play – the consensus is that winning a major is just a matter of when for the Japanese star, and Birkdale could be bountiful for a player in the top 10 of the PGA in greens in regulation, holes per eagle and birdies average.

Tommy Fleetwood (+2200), who grew up two miles from Birkdale, has had a meteoric rise to 14th in the world rankings, but being the hometown rooting interest often means a more intense spotlight that can unravel a golfer mentally.

Defending champion Henrik Stenson (+2500) is being offered at an enticing price because he’s missed the cuts in four of his last five PGA events. However, Stenson’s Swedish countryman, Alexander Noren (+4000), is a bona fide darkhorse who has six wins on the European Tour over the last two years. Noren is the better play of the two Swedes.

Brooks Koepka (+3300) will be playing his first tournament since winning the U.S. Open a month ago, so it’s hard to know how sharp he’ll be technically. Observers across the pond see similarities in game between Koepka and Peter Uihlein (+12500), who’s among the darkhouses.

One small trend of note is that the last three players to win the British Open at Birkdale finished seventh or higher in the Masters that year and made the cut at the U.S. Open. Garcia, Paul Casey (+3300), Matt Kuchar (+5000) and Kevin Chappell (+15000) are the only ones teeing it up this week who meet that criteria. With his four top-12 finishes since March and some sharp work with the irons all season, Casey could surprise.