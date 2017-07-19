2017 Open Championship Preview

It’s the oldest major in golf and the most recognizable trophy in the sport. It’s a course next to the Irish Sea whose defining characteristic — the weather — can change by the hour. And it’s a field that includes some of the most accomplished golfers in the world.
The Open Championship returns to NBC Sports this week with coverage from Thursday to Sunday on the Golf Channel and NBCSN.
For those hoping to lift the Claret Jug in 2017, the Open arrives at an interesting time. Would-be favorites such as Rory McIlroy and Jason Day are mired in epic slumps, while the list of contenders includes breakout stars like U.S. Open-winner Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood, playing on his home course at Royal Birkdale.
That course could provide some of the most enduring memories from the 2017 Open, with the forecast calling for rain throughout the weekend. Royal Birkdale has a reputation for extreme weather, with Arnold Palmer’s Open-victory in 1961 remembered as much for the heavy rain as Palmer’s unbelievable recovery shot from a thicket (still marked by a plaque on the 16th hole). Later Open trips to Royal Birkdale would include brush fires in 1976 and turbulent winds that challenged golfers in 1998.
Think of it as an 18-hole microcosm of what the Open Championship is all about.
Searching for glory between the raindrops will be defending champion Henrik Stenson, who held off Phil Mickelson to win at Royal Troon in 2016. They’re just a few of the veterans who could thrive at the Open, which has traditionally been the friendliest major to older players.
There should be several interesting pairings to keep an eye on during the first two days of the tournament, including Stenson and Jordan Spieth going off together on Thursday and Friday. Another star-studded trio includes world number one Dustin Johnson alongside McIlroy and Charl Schwartzel.
First round coverage of the 2017 Open Championship begins Thursday at midnight on the Golf Channel.