Tag is now a professional sport and it’s kind of awesome

By Grace ChoiJul 17, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT

Playing tag is probably one of the most common activities played during elementary school recess. Chasing each other around asphalt playgrounds in a game of tag is simple and, frankly, quite a work out. But now this simple sport is becoming a social-media craze thanks to World Chase Tag.

The organization describes chase tag as “High Intensity Interval training (HIIT), that’s great for aerobic fitness, agility, balance and core strength.”

World Chase Tag has their own set of rules and terminology for different types of matches, whether it’s a Chase Tag Team Chase Off, Chase Tag Multiplayer or Chase Tag Chase Off.

In a game of cat-and-mouse, two people chase after each other in a spotlit arena with obstacles like platforms and bars. Athletes run, jump and slide in attempt to either chase or run away from the other while crowds cheer on from the sidelines.

World Chase Tag meet ups have taken place in several countries like London, India and Japan, and prize money is even offered to the two athletes with the best chase (based on viewer voting).

Who said recess games are only for kids?

 

 

Mike from Montclair on Chris Christie: It was like a boxing match

By Tess QuinlanJul 11, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s audition for Mike Francesa’s spot on WFAN was a roller coaster Monday, featuring the Knicks, the Yankees and a little bit of politics.

After listening to Christie, longtime caller Mike Goldstein, better known as Mike from Montclair, had enough sports talk. He picked up the phone, dialed the radio station and informed the call-screener he wanted to talk about Aaron Judge and the Yankees.

In reality, Goldstein intended to respectfully confront the governor about utilizing the governor’s mansion on Island Beach State Park over July 4th, but Christie’s response to another caller sparked Mike’s outrage.

“That’s good,” Christie said to caller named John from Montclair after he said that the governor had done a horrible job. “You lost twice, John. That shows how much you matter. You went 0-2.”

“I really want to emphasize this: He tried to embarrass the guy before me. And I was not going to let that happen to me,” Goldstein told NBC Sports Tuesday. “I was going to fight fire with fire.”

Here is what Goldstein said to the governor:

“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents, not just you and yours.”

“It’s like being in a boxing match and I stunned him. Once he got his footing back, I knew he would come back at me. It went exactly as I expected it to go. I didn’t expect him to call me a communist… I definitely jarred him.”

The Governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Goldstein, who has been a Montclair resident for nearly 30 years, said the only thing that really surprised him was that Christie essentially called Montclair a communist town.

“Let’s be honest, you don’t get a chance very often, if ever, to go call him out. (Christie) controls everything at these town halls and it’s not often that John Q. Public can stand toe-to-toe with him and call him out to his face, so when you have the opportunity to do it, which I had yesterday, I took it.

“People are so polarized about politics. They feel so strongly about them and have strong opinions. It’s more emotional than it used to be. It’s like a lightning rod. When you can challenge a politician and call him out, I think people like that.”

While a lot of people have strong feelings about politics, Goldstein says that sports-talk radio is fun to him.

“I’m happy that he came back at me. That’s what makes talk radio fun. That’s what it is to men … You get into arguments, you hang up the phone and then the day goes on.”

Joey Chestnut defends title, gobbles down record 72 hot dogs

Associated PressJul 4, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

NEW YORK– Joey “Jaws” Chestnut gulped, chomped and powered his way to a 10th title on Tuesday, continuing his record-setting reign as the chowing champion at the annual Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

Shoving water-soaked buns and wriggling franks into his mouth on a hot, sunny day on the Coney Island boardwalk, he downed 72 dogs and buns in 10 minutes to beat his own record and hoist the Mustard Belt for a 10th time. The San Jose, California, man bested up-and-comer Carmen Cincotti, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, who ate 62 franks and buns on his 24th birthday.

Miki Sudo notched a fourth straight win in the women’s competition. The Las Vegas woman ate 41 hot dogs and buns to beat Michelle Lesco of Tucson, Arizona, who downed 32 franks and buns.

During the men’s competition, five people were taken into custody for trying to disrupt the event, police said. The people appeared to be attempting to unfold a black banner before police stopped them and took them away. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals members had been giving away free vegan hot dogs outside the event, but spokeswoman Tricia Lebkuecher said the people arrested inside weren’t affiliated with PETA.

Chestnut has dominated the chowdown throwdown for years, eating 70 franks and buns last year to top his then-record and take back the title from Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie. The 25-year-old Stonie came in third on Tuesday, with 48 franks and buns.

“There’s no secret, I love to eat, and I love doing it, I love to win, so I had to figure out my body and push it to the limit,” a sweating Chestnut said after his win. The 33-year-old said he’d hoped to down even more dogs but was leaving feeling good.

Cincotti said he’d eaten a thousand hot dogs since May in preparation for his second try at the Mustard Belt. Getting to even second place is “surreal – I grew up watching this contest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the women’s side has featured a yearslong rivalry between Sudo and record-holder Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas, of Alexandria, Virginia. Thomas, who’s 50, came in third on Tuesday with 30 dogs and buns, well shy of her record 45.

Sudo told ESPN she “just came back better than ever” this year. She’s 31; Lesco is 33.

One of America’s most outlandish July Fourth traditions, the contest dates to 1972, though the company has for years promoted what a former president acknowledged was a legendary start date of 1916.

Leigh Brown and her husband brought her 11-year-old sons, Carter and Corbyn, all the way from Florida to see it.

“They really wanted to come. They always watched it on TV, so it’s pretty special for them,” Brown said.