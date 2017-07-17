Tag is now a professional sport and it’s kind of awesome

Playing tag is probably one of the most common activities played during elementary school recess. Chasing each other around asphalt playgrounds in a game of tag is simple and, frankly, quite a work out. But now this simple sport is becoming a social-media craze thanks to World Chase Tag.
The organization describes chase tag as “High Intensity Interval training (HIIT), that’s great for aerobic fitness, agility, balance and core strength.”
World Chase Tag has their own set of rules and terminology for different types of matches, whether it’s a Chase Tag Team Chase Off, Chase Tag Multiplayer or Chase Tag Chase Off.
A few more clips from WCT2: The London Chase-Off!!
In a game of cat-and-mouse, two people chase after each other in a spotlit arena with obstacles like platforms and bars. Athletes run, jump and slide in attempt to either chase or run away from the other while crowds cheer on from the sidelines.
World Chase Tag meet ups have taken place in several countries like London, India and Japan, and prize money is even offered to the two athletes with the best chase (based on viewer voting).
Who said recess games are only for kids?