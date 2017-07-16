Irap wins Indiana Derby; AJ Foyt’s horse finishes 2nd

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Irap won the $500,000 Indiana Derby by five lengths over Colonelsdarkemper, owned by four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt.
Ridden by Mario Gutierrez, Irap ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.21 on Saturday night at Indiana Grand. He paid $4.80, $3.20 and $2.60 in the Grade 3 race for 3-year-olds. Irap is trained by Southern California-based Doug O’Neill.
Colonelsdarktemper returned $9.60 and $5.80, while Untrapped was another length back in third and paid $2.80 to show.
Foyt is in Toronto for this weekend’s IndyCar race, so he sent grandson A.J. Foyt IV to the track outside Indianapolis.
“He’s always shown a lot of heart and he showed it tonight,” the younger Foyt said about the colt. “He ran a great race.”
The younger Foyt works in the Indianapolis Colts’ front office. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, where his father Tony trained horses.
“Horse racing holds a special place in my heart, and I’m glad my grandfather still has it going on,” A.J. IV said.
STANTON, Del. — Songbird turned back a determined challenge from Martini Glass through the stretch to win the Grade 1 Delaware Handicap by a length Saturday.
The 1-9 favorite covered 10 furlongs in 2:03.96 to earn her 13th win in 14 career races and raise her career earnings past $4.5 million.
With regular rider Mike Smith aboard, Songbird went right to the front at start of 1 1/4-mile fixture and set moderate fractions but never was able to shake Martini Glass and jockey Jose Ferrer.
After Martini Glass ranged to the outside, Smith was forced to go a stiff left-hand stick through the final furlong.
Line of Best Fit finished third, two lengths behind Martini Glass.
Songbird owner Rick Porter, who’s battling cancer, was among those in attendance at Delaware Park.
Songbird paid $2.10 across the board.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) A.J. Foyt has found some new horsepower at age 82.
The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner will be rooting for Colonelsdarktemper in the $500,000 Indiana Derby on Saturday. Foyt owns the 3-yaer-old colt and a victory would be the biggest of the retired driver’s long career owning racehorses.
However, he won’t be at Indiana Grand to watch. Foyt’s racing team is competing at the IndyCar stop in Toronto this weekend.
“He’s competitive, that’s what A.J. is,” said Jinks Fires, who trains the colt. “He likes racing, no matter cars or horses. But he understands that if you get beat, you get beat. Pretty much turn the page and go to the next one.”
Foyt purchased Colonelsdarktemper for $35,000 two years ago in Kentucky. The colt didn’t race as a 2-year-old and won his debut in February at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. He finished second in the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs. Colonelsdarktemper is a son of Travers winner Colonel John.
The colt will be ridden by Jon Court, the son-in-law of Fires.