AJ Foyt-owned colt to run in $500,000 Indiana Derby

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) A.J. Foyt has found some new horsepower at age 82.
The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner will be rooting for Colonelsdarktemper in the $500,000 Indiana Derby on Saturday. Foyt owns the 3-yaer-old colt and a victory would be the biggest of the retired driver’s long career owning racehorses.
However, he won’t be at Indiana Grand to watch. Foyt’s racing team is competing at the IndyCar stop in Toronto this weekend.
“He’s competitive, that’s what A.J. is,” said Jinks Fires, who trains the colt. “He likes racing, no matter cars or horses. But he understands that if you get beat, you get beat. Pretty much turn the page and go to the next one.”
Foyt purchased Colonelsdarktemper for $35,000 two years ago in Kentucky. The colt didn’t race as a 2-year-old and won his debut in February at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. He finished second in the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs. Colonelsdarktemper is a son of Travers winner Colonel John.
The colt will be ridden by Jon Court, the son-in-law of Fires.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Pee Wee Reese won the $100,000 American Stakes by 1} lengths on closing day at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Joe Talamo, Pee Wee Reese ran a mile on turf in 1:32.26 and paid $12.40, $4.20 and $3 at 5-1 odds in the Grade 3 race Tuesday.
The 4-year-old colt is named for the 10-time All-Star shortstop who played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. Reese was a teammate of Jackie Robinson and in April his namesake colt won at Santa Anita on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.
Pee Wee Reese has five wins and two seconds in nine career starts. The victory, worth $60,000, increased his career earnings to $259,990 for owner-breeder Nick Alexander.
It was Pee Wee Reese’s first race against graded stakes competition. The colt was coming off a victory on turf in the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita on May 20 under trainer Phil D’Amato.
Om returned $2.80 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite. Alert Bay was third.
Well this didn’t go as planned.
At the beginning of the Diamond Jubile Stakes on the final day of the 2017 Royal Ascot, Growl’s rider was left in the starting gate as his horse took off and ran the entire race without him.
He hung with the pack for awhile before fading down the stretch.