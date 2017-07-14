AJ Foyt-owned colt to run in $500,000 Indiana Derby

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (AP) A.J. Foyt has found some new horsepower at age 82.

The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner will be rooting for Colonelsdarktemper in the $500,000 Indiana Derby on Saturday. Foyt owns the 3-yaer-old colt and a victory would be the biggest of the retired driver’s long career owning racehorses.

However, he won’t be at Indiana Grand to watch. Foyt’s racing team is competing at the IndyCar stop in Toronto this weekend.

“He’s competitive, that’s what A.J. is,” said Jinks Fires, who trains the colt. “He likes racing, no matter cars or horses. But he understands that if you get beat, you get beat. Pretty much turn the page and go to the next one.”

Foyt purchased Colonelsdarktemper for $35,000 two years ago in Kentucky. The colt didn’t race as a 2-year-old and won his debut in February at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas. He finished second in the Grade 3 Matt Winn Stakes at Churchill Downs. Colonelsdarktemper is a son of Travers winner Colonel John.

The colt will be ridden by Jon Court, the son-in-law of Fires.