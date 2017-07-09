AP Images

Federer, Djokovic, Nadal, Murray head to Week 2 at Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 9, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

LONDON– As usual, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are playing well at Wimbledon, leading the way into Week 2.

“It’s their turf,” said Ernests Gulbis, who stood in Djokovic’s way in the third round but failed to present too much of an obstacle. “It’s their home court.”

Indeed, it is.

Not since Lleyton Hewitt won the championship 15 years ago has someone other than Federer (a record-equaling seven titles in that span), Djokovic (three), Nadal (two) or Murray (two) left Wimbledon with the men’s singles title. In addition, that so-called Big 4 accounts for eight runner-up finishes during that stretch.

Count Federer among those shrugging at the quartet’s success so far this fortnight, with only one set dropped among the lot.

“I thought that everybody this week was going to find their form, especially speaking about Andy and Novak. … With me, I hoped I was going to be there. Whereas with Rafa’s confidence, I thought he was also going to be there,” said Federer, who has a cold. “So I’m not that surprised. But it’s great.”

This Grand Slam season has been just like old times.

Following a period in which Djokovic, then current No. 1 Murray overtook Federer and Nadal in the rankings, and started regularly appearing in – and winning – major finals, the latter two have reasserted themselves.

First, Federer returned from missing the last half of 2016 while letting his surgically repaired left knee heal and has been as impressive as he’s been in quite some time. He won his first Grand Slam title in 4+ years at the Australian Open, beating long-time rival Nadal in the final.

If that was the first indication that Nadal, too, was truly back after his own health issues, another one came at the French Open, where he won his record 10th trophy in fantastic fashion, not dropping a set. He’s now run his consecutive sets streak at majors to 28, tying his personal best and, in the Open era, sitting behind only Federer’s run of 36 from 2006-07, and John McEnroe’s of 35 in 1984.

“Against Rafa,” said the man he defeated in the third round, 30th-seeded Karen Khachanov, “if you give him time, he can destroy you.”

As Federer alluded to, it’s been Djokovic and Murray who arrived at the All England Club having been less than their best this season.

But with Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic in his coaching corner, Djokovic seems rejuvenated. Defending champion Murray is the only member of the foursome who hasn’t won every set he’s played in the tournament: Against Fabio Fognini in the third round, he ceded one and saved five set points to barely avoid losing another.

The men’s fourth-round matchups on the top half of the draw Monday are Murray vs. Benoit Paire, Nadal vs. No. 16 Gilles Muller, No. 7 Marin Cilic vs. No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut, and No. 24 Sam Querrey vs. Kevin Anderson. On the bottom half, it’s Djokovic vs. Adrian Mannarino, Federer vs. No. 13 Grigor Dimitrov, 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic vs. No. 10 Alexander Zverev; and 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych vs. No. 8 Dominic Thiem.

Wimbledon is the lone Grand Slam tournament that schedules all 16 remaining singles matches on the same day.

The top-half women’s fourth-rounders: No. 1 Angelique Kerber vs. No. 14 Garbine Muguruza in a meeting of the past two runners-up, two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. 2012 runner-up Agnieszka Radwanska, No. 5 Caroline Wozniacki vs. No. 24 CoCo Vandeweghe, and Magdalena Rybarikova vs. Petra Martic. In the bottom half, it’s five-time champion Venus Williams vs. No. 27 Ana Konjuh, No. 2 Simona Halep vs. two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko vs. No. 4 Elina Svitolina, and No. 6 Johanna Konta vs. No. 21 Caroline Garcia.

At 37, Williams is the oldest woman left. At 19, Konjuh is the youngest.

There is an interesting age dynamic in the men’s event, too: The seven players 30 or older in the round of 16 represent the most to get that far in the 50 Wimbledons of the Open era.

Federer turns 36 in a month, Nadal is 31, and Djokovic and Murray are both 30. They’re joined by Muller (34), Anderson (31) and Berdych (31).

“I came through the juniors with all these guys. It’s nice to see them still hanging on, still enjoying the tour, still being tough out there, making it difficult for the youngsters to break through,” Federer said. “There is a bit of that clash right now – the young ones trying to push out, especially, the 35-plus guys. But then there’s a strong, strong team, as well, around the generation of Rafa and Murray and Djokovic, obviously.”

Mattek-Sands will need surgery after Wimbledon injury

Associated PressJul 8, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

LONDON — Top-ranked women’s doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands needs surgery after dislocating her right kneecap and rupturing her patella tendon during a singles match at Wimbledon.

“One of the most painful injuries that I’ve had,” the 32-year-old American said on Facebook Live on Saturday, “and I’ve had a few in my career.”

Wearing a black brace on her right leg, Mattek-Sands teared up and took some moments to gather herself as she appeared for about 10 minutes , speaking about what she called “an emotional and painful roller-coaster the past few days.”

Mattek-Sands arrived at Wimbledon bidding for a non-calendar-year Grand Slam in doubles with playing partner Lucie Safarova. The duo had won three major tournaments in a row and five overall.

In singles, Mattek-Sands is ranked 103rd and received a wild-card entry from the All England Club. Facing Sorana Cirstea of Romania in the second round on Thursday, Mattek-Sands fell to the grass when her right knee buckled as she moved toward the net in the third set’s opening game.

She immediately clutched her knee and, down on the turf, wailed loudly, imploring for someone to “Help me! Help me!”

Mattek-Sands said Saturday she has not watched video of what happened, adding: “I hate watching sports injuries on TV.”

“All I remember was hearing this `pop’ in my leg and everything was kind of slow after that. It was just this loud `pop,'” Mattek-Sands said.

“I just remember trying to take a step, my leg not being able to hold me, and I just went down. I remember my knee just feeling really tight and I took a look at it and something was wrong. … Something looked so wrong about it,” she said. “And I knew it was either dislocated or broken. I think at that point, I kind of freaked out.”

Cirstea climbed over the net to check on Mattek-Sands and attempt to comfort her.

“We’re all competitors on tour, and yet so many of the girls are my friends. And I think in that moment, Sorana was there as my friend,” Mattek-Sands said. “It didn’t really matter we were in the middle of a match. And it means a lot to me. She’s an amazing person.”

Mattek-Sands said “it felt like an eternity” until medical personnel eventually put her on a stretcher to remove her from Court 17 so she could be taken to the hospital.

“I remember all these thoughts going through my mind about rehab and my chance at Wimbledon, doubles with Lucie,” Mattek-Sands said. “And I think anyone that knows me knows I’m pretty positive and I smile a lot.”

She’s popular among other players on tour, known for a gregarious personality and loud fashion statements, including the stars-and-stripes knee-high socks she sported while teaming with Jack Sock to win a mixed-doubles gold medal for the U.S. at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Sock wrote her name on the shoes he wore during a mixed doubles match at Wimbledon on Friday.

Mattek-Sands will travel to New York on Sunday to see more doctors.

“I’ll be out for a while,” she said.

That is nothing new. Mattek-Sands, who was born in Minnesota, lived in Wisconsin and now calls Arizona home, had hip surgery less than a week after getting married in 2008. She tore her shoulder in 2011. She broke her right big toe in 2012. Her ranking dropped outside the top 250 in singles and doubles in 2014, when she missed six months after another hip operation.

“I’ll get through this,” she said Saturday.

Toward the end of her live video, Mattek-Sands mentioned the hospital visits she received from Cirstea and others, along with messages of support that flooded in after her injury.

“There’s moments when it helps to hear so many positive things. So thank you,” she said. “And I’ll get back out there.”

Venus Williams advances to fourth round at Wimbledon

Associated PressJul 8, 2017, 1:23 AM EDT

LONDON — Venus Williams beat one 19-year-old opponent at Wimbledon on Friday. She’ll face another on Monday.

Both of those players were born months after Williams made her debut at the All England Club.

Think about that for a minute.

Williams’ 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory over Naomi Osaka of Japan made the 37-year-old American the oldest woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova was that age when she was the tournament’s runner-up in 1994.

“I’ve had to step it up. I imagine that’s going to continue,” Williams said. “All I can do is try to be my best.”

This is the 20th appearance at the grass-court major for Williams, who has won the championship five times since her first match at the All England Club in 1997. Next up for Williams on Monday, with a quarterfinal berth at stake, is another foe not yet 20: Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

Osaka spoke about growing up admiring Williams and her younger sister, Serena.

She also acknowledged that these sorts of important rounds at important tournaments are much newer to her. That sort of thing can make a difference at crucial moments, such as the opening tiebreaker Friday. Osaka led it 3-0, before Williams claimed the next seven points.

“I actually feel like it’s better that she beat me, because I can learn more from her, and there’s something more I can look forward to,” the 59th-ranked Osaka said. “There’s more of a goal for me to practice every day and stuff.”

As for all of the chatter about gaps in, um, experience?

Williams said she didn’t focus on that at all when it came to Friday’s match.

“It’s interesting, for sure. But I guess when you walk on the court, I don’t think either of us is thinking about the age,” she said. “You’re thinking about: How do I win?”

The 10th-seeded Williams is playing in her first tournament since a two-car crash in Florida on June 9. A 78-year-old man in the other vehicle died about two weeks later and his estate has sued filed a lawsuit against Williams. On Friday, police said video shows that Williams legally entered an intersection seconds before she drove into the path of the other car.

When asked about the accident after her first-round match this week, Williams teared up during her news conference and was given time by the moderator to leave the room and compose herself. The topic was not raised Friday after the victory over Osaka.

With Serena off the tour because she is pregnant, and Maria Sharapova recovering from a leg injury, Williams was one of only two past Wimbledon winners in the women’s field when the tournament began. After a second-round loss by Petra Kvitova, Williams is the lone champ standing.

The 27th-seeded Konjuh had never been past the third round until upsetting 2014 Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 on Friday.

Also advancing were French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, No. 2-seeded Simona Halep, No. 4 Elina Svitolina, No. 6 Johanna Konta, No. 21 Caroline Garcia and two-time Australian Open champion and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

The matchups Monday: Halep vs. Azarenka, Ostapenko vs. Svitolina, Konta vs. Garcia.

Azarenka has played only five matches since returning to the tour after a hiatus to have her first baby. But don’t think she’s just happy to have made it to the fourth round.

“I’m still very ambitious and focused. I’m not on cloud nine for making it to the second week, but I do appreciate everything that I have been able to achieve right now, and I don’t take anything for granted,” said Azarenka, who beat Heather Watson 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Centre Court. “I can’t be too happy. I’m never really satisfied until it’s done.”