AP Images

Novak Djokovic wins in 3 sets this time at Wimbledon

Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 6, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

LONDON — Novak Djokovic had to play all three sets at Wimbledon this time.

The three-time champion advanced to the third round by beating Adam Pavlasek 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 Thursday, two days after his opening match ended early when his opponent retired with an injury.

Djokovic won the Wimbledon title in 2011, ’14 and ’15. But he has not won a major title since completing a career Grand Slam at the 2016 French Open.

He will next face Juan Martin del Potro or Ernests Gulbis. Del Potro beat Djokovic in the first round at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Roger Federer and Angelique Kerber are also scheduled to play on Day 4 at Wimbledon.

Federer, a seven-time champion at the All England Club, will play on Centre Court against Dusan Lajovic in the second round.

The top-ranked Kerber will face Kirsten Flipkens on No. 1 Court.

Grigor Dimitrov and David Ferrer reached the third round.

Dimitrov, the 13th-seeded player from Bulgaria, beat Marcos Baghdatis 6-3, 6-2, 6-1, while Ferrer advanced when opponent Steve Darcis retired with an injury while trailing 3-0.

Darcis is the eighth man to retire during a match this week. The Belgian took a medical timeout after 18 minutes of play and was unable to continue.

Two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, seeded seventh, advanced to the third round along with 24th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe.

Two players previously eliminated from the tournament were handed fines.

Bernard Tomic of Australia was fined $15,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct two days after he spoke about feeling “a little bit bored out there” during his match.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who threw a handful coins in the direction of the chair umpire after a second-round loss on Wednesday, was given three fines totaling $14,500.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Tomic fined $15K and loses racket sponsor after Wimbledon outburst

Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressJul 6, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

LONDON — Bernard Tomic was fined $15,000 at Wimbledon and dropped by his racket sponsor Thursday – not for something he did during his first-round loss, but for what he said during a news conference afterward.

The penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct was announced two days after the 24-year-old Australian was beaten by Mischa Zverev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, then spoke to the media about feeling “a little bit bored out there.”

Tomic also said Tuesday that he “just couldn’t find any motivation” to compete this year and acknowledged that when he called for a medical timeout against Zverev, he did so not because of an injury issue but to “try to break a bit of momentum.”

Racket maker Head issued a statement via its Twitter feed on Thursday saying: “We were extremely disappointed with the statements made at Wimbledon by one of our sponsored athletes, Bernard Tomic. His opinions in no way reflect our own attitude for tennis, our passion, professionalism and respect for the game.”

The statement concluded: “Therefore, we have decided to discontinue our collaboration with Bernard Tomic.”

The fine amounts to more than a third of Tomic’s prize money: First-round losers at the All England Club this year earn 35,000 pounds (about $45,000).

Tomic has not reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam tournament since losing at that stage at Wimbledon against eventual champion Novak Djokovic in 2011. That year, at age 18, Tomic became the youngest man to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club since 1986, when Boris Becker won the title.

Tomic reached a high of No. 17 in the ATP rankings in 2016; he entered Wimbledon at No. 59.

“I feel holding a trophy or, you know, doing well – it doesn’t satisfy me anymore,” Tomic said Tuesday. “It’s not there. I couldn’t care less if I make a fourth round (at the) U.S. Open or I lose (in the) first round. To me, everything is the same. I’m going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won’t have to work again.”

Also losing a chunk of change for unsportsmanlike conduct at Wimbledon was Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who threw a handful coins in the direction of the chair umpire after a second-round loss Wednesday. Medvedev was given three fines totaling $14,500 – $4,000 for a code violation warning during the match, $3,000 for earning a point penalty later and $7,500 for his conduct after the match.

The 49th-ranked Medvedev repeatedly apologized during his news conference, saying he was not trying to imply that umpire Mariana Alves was biased.

“I was just disappointed and (did) a stupid thing,” said Medvedev, who earned headlines for a decidedly different reason Monday, beating three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round.

When his 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 loss to Ruben Bemelmans ended, Medvedev shook hands with his opponent and Alves. But then he grabbed his wallet from his bag and tossed the coins toward the bottom of the official’s chair.

Venus Williams advances to third round with comeback win

Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressJul 5, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

LONDON — Venus Williams has come back to win and reach Wimbledon’s third round after dropping the opening set against Wang Qiang of China.

Williams powered her way through the final set to pull out the 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory. She wound up with more than twice as many winners as her opponent, 43 to 20.

This is Williams’ first tournament since a two-car crash police say she caused in Florida on June 9. A 78-year-old passenger in the other vehicle died about two weeks later.

Williams also beat Wang at the French Open in May. The 55th-ranked Wang has never been to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament.

Williams owns seven major titles, including five at Wimbledon. Wednesday’s match was her 97th in the main draw at the All England Club, breaking a tie with her sister Serena for the most among active players.