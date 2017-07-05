Venus Williams advances to third round with comeback win

LONDON — Venus Williams has come back to win and reach Wimbledon’s third round after dropping the opening set against Wang Qiang of China.
Williams powered her way through the final set to pull out the 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory. She wound up with more than twice as many winners as her opponent, 43 to 20.
This is Williams’ first tournament since a two-car crash police say she caused in Florida on June 9. A 78-year-old passenger in the other vehicle died about two weeks later.
Williams also beat Wang at the French Open in May. The 55th-ranked Wang has never been to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament.
Williams owns seven major titles, including five at Wimbledon. Wednesday’s match was her 97th in the main draw at the All England Club, breaking a tie with her sister Serena for the most among active players.
Daniil Medvedev expressed his anger after losing at Wimbledon by throwing some coins at the foot of the chair umpire’s chair.
Medvedev, an unseeded Russian who beat Stan Wawrinka in the first round, lost to Ruben Bemelmans 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round.
After the match ended, both players shook hands with chair umpire Mariana Alves. Medvedev then grabbed his wallet and pulled out some coins and tossed them toward the chair.
P.K. Subban is apparently a very big fan of Serena Williams, and the fact that she isn’t at Wimbledon this year didn’t stop him from showing his appreciation for the tennis great.
The Nashville Predators defenseman tweeted this photo on Tuesday of himself hugging a giant poster of Williams with a giant grin on his face.
Subban’s love for Williams has been documented. In 2013, they promoted the Rogers Cup together and he admitted he had a “giant crush” on her.
Unfortunately, Williams is not at Wimbledon this year because she is pregnant. But it’s good to know that Subban is still having a blast.