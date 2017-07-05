5-1 shot Pee Wee Reese wins American Stakes at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Pee Wee Reese won the $100,000 American Stakes by 1} lengths on closing day at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Joe Talamo, Pee Wee Reese ran a mile on turf in 1:32.26 and paid $12.40, $4.20 and $3 at 5-1 odds in the Grade 3 race Tuesday.
The 4-year-old colt is named for the 10-time All-Star shortstop who played for the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers. Reese was a teammate of Jackie Robinson and in April his namesake colt won at Santa Anita on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball’s color barrier.
Pee Wee Reese has five wins and two seconds in nine career starts. The victory, worth $60,000, increased his career earnings to $259,990 for owner-breeder Nick Alexander.
It was Pee Wee Reese’s first race against graded stakes competition. The colt was coming off a victory on turf in the Crystal Water Stakes at Santa Anita on May 20 under trainer Phil D’Amato.
Om returned $2.80 and $2.20 as the even-money favorite. Alert Bay was third.
Well this didn’t go as planned.
At the beginning of the Diamond Jubile Stakes on the final day of the 2017 Royal Ascot, Growl’s rider was left in the starting gate as his horse took off and ran the entire race without him.
He hung with the pack for awhile before fading down the stretch.
ASCOT, England — American filly Lady Aurelia won at Royal Ascot for the second straight year, cruising to a three-length victory in the King’s Stand Stakes under replacement jockey John Velazquez on Tuesday.
“She’s a once-in-a-lifetime horse,” said trainer Wesley A. Ward after Lady Aurelia backed up her win in the Queen Mary Stakes in 2016.
Frankie Dettori was scheduled to ride Lady Aurelia, but pulled out of the entire meeting early Tuesday after failing to recover from an arm injury sustained when he was thrown off a horse in a parade ring last week.
Velazquez was drafted in and settled the U.S. horse into a good early position. Lady Aurelia took the lead with two furlongs to run and pulled away, winning the five-furlong race in 57.45 seconds, just short of a course record.
“This is wonderful for American racing,” said Ward, who has eight career winners at Ascot since 2009. Six of those wins have been by juveniles.
Ward has 10 entries at the prestigious meeting staged just outside London, as part of the largest contingent of U.S. runners – 14 – to compete at Royal Ascot.
Following the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II at the course ahead of the start of the meeting, racing was preceded by a minute’s silence in honor of the victims of attacks in Britain in recent weeks.