Murray withdraws from another exhibition with sore hip

LONDON (AP) Andy Murray has pulled out of another exhibition match ahead of Wimbledon because of a sore hip.
The top-ranked Murray was scheduled to play at the Aspall Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in London on Friday but says he needs to rest his hip. He withdrew from an exhibition match against Lucas Pouille on Tuesday with the same problem.
Wimbledon starts Monday and Murray is the defending champion.
In his build-up to the grass-court major, Murray lost in the first round at Queen’s last week.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Florida police say tennis star Venus Williams was in a car crash earlier this month.
Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that Williams was involved in a crash on June 9. He said the crash is under investigation but would not give further details or release the accident report.
TMZ cited a police report that says a passenger in the other vehicle later died from his injuries.
Williams’ attorney said in a statement Thursday that she expressed “her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.” The attorney, Malcolm Cunningham, says Williams had entered an intersection while the light was green and was going 5 mph when the other vehicle crashed into hers. Cunningham says Williams was not ticketed or charged.
EASTBOURNE, England (AP) Novak Djokovic converted his fourth match point to beat Donald Young 6-2, 7-6 (9) Thursday and advance to the semifinals at the Eastbourne International.
The top-seeded Djokovic saved two set points, on Young’s serve at 5-4 and on his own serve in the tiebreaker, and clinched victory with a return winner.
Djokovic will play either fourth-seeded Steve Johnson or Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament on England’s south coast.
Johnson and Medvedev were among the second-round winners Thursday, along with second-seeded Gael Monfils, third-seeded John Isner, Richard Gasquet and Bernard Tomic.
Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s tournament.