Murray withdraws from another exhibition with sore hip

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LONDON (AP) Andy Murray has pulled out of another exhibition match ahead of Wimbledon because of a sore hip.

The top-ranked Murray was scheduled to play at the Aspall Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in London on Friday but says he needs to rest his hip. He withdrew from an exhibition match against Lucas Pouille on Tuesday with the same problem.

Wimbledon starts Monday and Murray is the defending champion.

In his build-up to the grass-court major, Murray lost in the first round at Queen’s last week.