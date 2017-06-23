Getty Images

After Giro crash, Thomas back to support Froome in Tour

Associated PressJun 23, 2017, 1:46 AM EDT

PARIS (AP) Chris Froome will have support rider Geraint Thomas alongside him again as he pursues a fourth Tour de France title in five years.

Thomas opened the year aiming for victory in the Giro d’Italia but was forced to abandon that race because of injuries sustained in a crash caused by a police motorbike.

Thomas recently returned in the Route du Sud and gives Team Sky a second overall option if Froome struggles.

Also named to Sky’s squad Thursday were: Sergio Henao, Vasil Kiryienka, Christian Knees, Michal Kwiatkowski, Mikel Landa, Mikel Nieve and Luke Rowe.

Landa was injured in the same Giro crash as Thomas but stayed in the race, winning the 19th stage and posting three more podium finishes to claim the mountains classification.

Henao and Landa should also escort Froome in the mountains.

Froome won the Tour in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

“Aiming for that fourth victory has given me a lot of motivation,” Froome said. “To me, each Tour tells a different story. Every Tour is a different battle in terms of getting that yellow jersey and then trying to hold on to it.”

Froome preceded each of his Tour victories by winning the Criterium du Dauphine but he finished only fourth in the warm-up race this year – with former Sky teammate Richie Porte taking victory. But the Kenyan-born British rider believes he’s still the man to beat.

“We’re ready as a team and I can’t wait for the Tour to start now. Honestly, I just love it. It’s a feeling that you don’t get from any other race,” Froome said.

Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain share the record with five Tour wins each – after Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven victories for doping.

“To win the Tour once is a huge achievement, but to win it a fourth time would be remarkable,” Sky team principal Dave Brailsford said. “We’ve selected a strong and experienced lineup who will support (Froome), and we’ll be looking to use the strength of the team to our advantage.”

The Tour begins July 1 in Duesseldorf and concludes in Paris three weeks later.

Cavendish back racing with Tour de France still possible

Associated PressJun 20, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) Mark Cavendish returned to cycling for the first time since March on Thursday at the Tour of Slovenia, and the sprint star remains hopeful he can start the Tour de France next month.

Cavendish had not raced since Milano-Sanremo in March. He came down with mononucleosis caused by the Epstein-Barr virus in April, forcing him to the sideline during his typical Tour prep.

The 32-year-old British cyclist has 30 stage wins in France, four shy of Eddy Merckx’s record.

This year’s Tour begins with a short time trial July 1 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Cavendish said he’s “fit as I can be after four weeks of training,” but his health will be closely monitored during the four-day Tour of Slovenia. Sam Bennett won Thursday’s opening stage in a sprint.

Fuglsang upsets favorites to win Criterium du Dauphine

Associated PressJun 11, 2017, 1:47 PM EDT

BRIZON, France — Jakob Fuglsang upset all favorites to become the first Danish rider to win the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.

The Astana rider attacked on the final climb to the Plateau de Solaison in the French Alps, a grueling 11.3-kilometer (7-mile) ascent at an average gradient of 9.2 percent, to win the 115-kilometer (71.5-mile) stage and leapfrog overnight leader Richie Porte.

Fuglsang beat his Australian rival by 10 seconds thanks to the time bonus awarded to the final stage winner.

“It’s amazing. I don’t know what to say,” Fuglsang said. “Even with (the) jersey I can’t believe it. I’ve been close to the yellow jersey many times in my career. We tried to keep our positions on the general classification and it came down to a big, big fight for the overall victory.”

Fuglsang dropped Ireland’s Dan Martin on the last climb and rode on his own through the final five kilometers, asserting his credentials less than a month before the Tour de France starts.

He will be sharing the Astana leadership with Fabio Aru during the three-week race in July.

“I tried to keep cool all day and without pushing too much, I went for the stage win and I got it all,” he said. “My wife is waiting for a baby. This great victory is for her. There’s still a long way to the Tour but I’m really happy with my condition now. I’ll have to take it easy onto the Tour.”

Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome, who lost ground on the final climb, finished fourth overall, 1 minute and 33 seconds off the pace and just one second behind Martin.