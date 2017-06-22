Elina Svitolina could miss Wimbledon with foot injury

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BIRMINGHAM, England — Elina Svitolina was eliminated in the second round of the Aegon Classic on Thursday, losing to Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the second round.

Svitolina, a 22-year-old Ukrainian who recently broke into the top 10, said a foot injury could force her to skip Wimbledon.

“There is a question about it,” Svitolina said. “I will talk with my physios. The season is very long and I must look at the bigger picture.

“The heel feels painful and is very sensitive. I am disappointed I am out of the tournament but I am not disappointed with my performance, because I could not show even 50 percent. Also the court was slippery which is bad for the foot.”

Giorgi will next face Ashleigh Barty in the quarterfinals.

The Aegon Classic originally boasted seven of the world’s top 10 players, but four withdrew with injuries. It has now lost the two top seeded players who started the tournament, Svitolina and Dominika Cibulkova.