2017 America’s Cup: How to Watch

By Austin SiegelJun 21, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

The 2017 America’s Cup continues on NBC Sports this weekend as Emirates Team New Zealand look to build on their commanding 3-0 lead over Oracle Team USA on the third day of racing from Bermuda.

Four years after a thrilling American comeback kept sailing’s greatest prize in the United States, Emirates Team New Zealand has returned to challenge for the Cup. And just like their 2013 meeting in San Francisco, it will take an impressive rally from Oracle Team USA to retain their title as America’s Cup Defender.

WATCH: 2017 America’s Cup (Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, Monday at 1 p.m. ET)

The first team to win seven races from the Great Sound in Bermuda will lift the trophy, and the Kiwis are on their way to doing just that after four straight wins to begin to the competition (New Zealand started off down a race after the USA’s win in the America’s Cup Qualifiers). Victory in four of the six races this weekend would be enough to send the Cup to New Zealand for the first time since 2003.

The challengers looked dominate in the first weekend of racing, but there is reason for American optimism after a five-day layoff and a chance to utilize the deep pockets of yacht owner Larry Ellison. Not to mention, Oracle Team USA has been before after falling behind 8-1 in the 2013 America's Cup and reeling off eight straight wins to retain the trophy.

 

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Who: Oracle Team USA vs. Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2017 America’s Cup

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: NBCSN and the NBC Sports App

 

Sunday, June 25, 2017

Who: Oracle Team USA vs. Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2017 America’s Cup

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: NBCSN and the NBC Sports App

 

Monday, June 26, 2017

Who: Oracle Team USA vs. Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2017 America’s Cup

When: 1 p.m. ET

Where: NBCSN and the NBC Sports App

 

 

 

 

Kiwis win thriller on Swede penalty in America’s Cup trials

Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Emirates Team New Zealand has won a showdown with Artemis Racing after the Swedish team was penalized turning onto the last leg in the America’s Cup qualifiers on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

Artemis was penalized Monday for a port-starboard violation and had to slow just as it approached the finish line, allowing the Kiwis to win. Team New Zealand had to slow at the mark and nearly tipped over.

There were protestations of “no way” and “completely rubbish” on the Swedish catamaran. There is no appeal of on-the-water umpires’ calls.

Artemis also was penalized for being over the start line early. Still, there were nine lead changes between the teams considered the two strongest challengers.

New Zealand finished the first round robin with four points, one behind two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA.

Oracle goes 2-1 to take lead in America’s Cup qualifiers

Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA won two of three races Sunday to take a two-point lead in the America’s Cup qualifiers on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

This is the first time the defender has sailed against challengers in the preliminaries. If Oracle wins the qualifiers, it will carry a one-point bonus into the 35th America’s Cup match beginning June 17.

Skippered by Australian Jimmy Spithill, Oracle beat Britain’s Land Rover BAR by 39 seconds, lost to Sweden’s Artemis Racing by 39 seconds and beat SoftBank Team Japan by 54 seconds.

Oracle has five points, followed by Emirates Team Zealand and Land Rover BAR with three apiece.

Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser to Oracle in the 2013 America’s Cup, beat Japan and Britain.

Groupama Team France stunned Artemis for its first victory.