Cavendish back racing with Tour de France still possible

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) Mark Cavendish returned to cycling for the first time since March on Thursday at the Tour of Slovenia, and the sprint star remains hopeful he can start the Tour de France next month.
Cavendish had not raced since Milano-Sanremo in March. He came down with mononucleosis caused by the Epstein-Barr virus in April, forcing him to the sideline during his typical Tour prep.
The 32-year-old British cyclist has 30 stage wins in France, four shy of Eddy Merckx’s record.
This year’s Tour begins with a short time trial July 1 in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Cavendish said he’s “fit as I can be after four weeks of training,” but his health will be closely monitored during the four-day Tour of Slovenia. Sam Bennett won Thursday’s opening stage in a sprint.
BRIZON, France — Jakob Fuglsang upset all favorites to become the first Danish rider to win the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.
The Astana rider attacked on the final climb to the Plateau de Solaison in the French Alps, a grueling 11.3-kilometer (7-mile) ascent at an average gradient of 9.2 percent, to win the 115-kilometer (71.5-mile) stage and leapfrog overnight leader Richie Porte.
Fuglsang beat his Australian rival by 10 seconds thanks to the time bonus awarded to the final stage winner.
“It’s amazing. I don’t know what to say,” Fuglsang said. “Even with (the) jersey I can’t believe it. I’ve been close to the yellow jersey many times in my career. We tried to keep our positions on the general classification and it came down to a big, big fight for the overall victory.”
Fuglsang dropped Ireland’s Dan Martin on the last climb and rode on his own through the final five kilometers, asserting his credentials less than a month before the Tour de France starts.
He will be sharing the Astana leadership with Fabio Aru during the three-week race in July.
“I tried to keep cool all day and without pushing too much, I went for the stage win and I got it all,” he said. “My wife is waiting for a baby. This great victory is for her. There’s still a long way to the Tour but I’m really happy with my condition now. I’ll have to take it easy onto the Tour.”
Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome, who lost ground on the final climb, finished fourth overall, 1 minute and 33 seconds off the pace and just one second behind Martin.
L’ALPE D’HUEZ, France — Britain’s Peter Kennaugh soloed to victory at the top of the Alpe d’Huez to claim his second stage win at the Criterium du Dauphine on Saturday.
Kennaugh, who posted his maiden stage win in the warmup race for the Tour de France in 2015, escaped from the main breakaway group with Ben Swift and then dropped his compatriot with three kilometers (2 miles) left.
Richie Porte retained the race leader’s jersey and increased his lead over Chris Froome.
Kennaugh launched the breakaway in the first climb of the day, the Cote de Berland.
Behind the leaders, Porte attacked in the final kilometer and distanced both Alberto Contador and Froome.
Porte now has a lead of 1 minute, 2 seconds over three-time Tour de France winner Froome. Jakob Fuglsang is in third place, 1:15 off the pace.
Sunday’s final stage is another grueling trek across the Alps, finishing atop the beyond category climb of Plateau de Solaison.