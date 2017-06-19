WWE

WWE: One-on-One with Daniel Bryan

By Scott DargisJun 19, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

Before Daniel Bryan makes his return to SmackDown Live this Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on USA, I had the chance to chat with him about #DadLife, why WWE needs to change how they’re presenting their stars, the independent guys who have the best chance of making it and the one guy he’d love to wrestle in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Everyone who I told about this interview wanted me to wish you a happy Father’s Day …

“Oh, well thank you!”

… So let’s start there. Is there one word that you can use to describe how yesterday felt?

“Gosh … I suppose just blessed? I feel like I live a very blessed life right now.”

Has there been anything in the month since your daughter has been born that has caught you off guard, or have you been pretty much prepared for everything that’s come?

“I mean I don’t think you can ever be fully prepared for parenthood when your first child comes. I mean, maybe some people can. I had never changed a diaper before our baby was born [laughs]. I’m really learning on the job you know?

I thought I was the world’s most patient man. Brie sometimes gets frustrated with my patience [laughs], but what I’ve realized through having a child is, man I really need to work on my patience. I’d be changing a diaper and I have a real aversion to poop and pee, so I’m slow in doing just about everything. I take it off, I clean her and I’m like OK I’m doing really good. Then she pees and I’m like oh no, now I have to clean her again. Then she starts pooping again and now I have poop all over me. So now I start to get frustrated [laughs].

You have to constantly work on yourself and understand the things that you need to get better at.”

And this is the stage where all they do is poop or pee, just wait until she starts moving around.

“[Laughs] It was really hard for me because every time I would hold her or interact with her, in the first few weeks especially, she was crying. She was either sleeping, which was awesome because I would be holding her and she looked so peaceful and happy, but when she was awake, she looks at me and the only thing she wants from me is to change her diaper, but when I’m changing her diaper, she’s very unhappy. When I’m changing her clothes, she’s very unhappy and the only time she stops being unhappy is when I hand her to Brie and Brie starts feeding her [laughs]. When do I get to do the stuff that makes her happy!?”

Now that you’ve been in the role of SmackDown GM for almost a year, how would you assess your performance on-screen?

“Um … I don’t know. I would say a solid B-plus [laughs]. I always feel like there’s things that I can do better. I always strive to be the best that I can in any given role that I’m given. I always think that I can do better on things like Talking Smack and when I’m doing interviews and that sort of thing. How do we best make our fans excited for SmackDown Live? What is the best things that we can do to help the fans relate to the superstars?

We’ve had our hits and our misses, but I’d like to think over the last year that we’ve had more hits than misses.”

It seems like it didn’t take you long to get comfortable in the role. Was it easy to pick it up and run with it?

“Yeah … it’s just a natural extension of wrestling in the WWE. If you would have had me do this when I started with WWE seven years ago, I would have been horrible at it. But during my time with WWE I got more and more talking experience and now all I do is talk, so I’ve been able to get more comfortable with it.”

Scale of 1-10, how much fun is it to let loose on Talking Smack?

“I don’t really view it in a scale of 1-10. Sometimes when I’m talking about things that I know I shouldn’t be talking about [laughs] it raises those parts in your brain that excites you and makes you happy. For example, when I refer to James Ellsworth as “The Big Hog” I don’t think anyone really appreciates that other than me and some of the viewers. It makes me chuckle.

I consider a 10 as the happiest or the most fun that I have. A 10 would be doing something really fun with my wife and daughter. Just yesterday we went to a place to eat and Birdie was cooing and smiling and Brie and I were having a great time. That’s just the best. Talking Smack on its best day can get to like a six or a seven. Once you have this idea of where your true happiness lies, it changes your perspective.”

So as I got ready for this year’s Money in the Bank I went back and watched some of the older shows and the level of talent that is on the entire roster now in comparison to five to seven years ago is pretty astounding, but I feel like the product as a whole in its current state is very stale. What tweaks do you think need to be made in order to give the WWE a spark of excitement?

“I think a change of presentation is absolutely necessary. I think the way that we present our superstars probably needs to change. Years ago they went through with this idea of having as much live stuff as possible on the shows, but I think when you watch say UFC for example, some of the things that are the most endearing, that make you care the most about the fighters are these backstage vignettes that get to show their real personality. You’ll see great fights that people will cheer maybe because they’re great fights, but the fights that have the most impact are the ones with fighters who people actually care about.

I think one of the things that really endeared me to people was that people got to view more aspects of my personality than most because of the different things that I did within WWE. Seeing performers frustrated and being able to show that on TV and being able to show their experiences, their reactions to what’s happening to them on the show and doing backstage vignettes. There was a great one on NXT about Roderick Strong recently about being a new dad and all of that kind of stuff.

Since I’ve been gone, they’ve been doing some really fun stuff with the Fashion Police. Not that there needs to be more of that exact kind of stuff, but it helps people get to know their personalities.

I think one of our failings on SmackDown Live was American Alpha. They’re great and on NXT they did all of these fun little interview segments with the two of them that got to show the people behind American Alpha. (They saw) who Chad Gable is, who Jason Jordan is. I’d like to do more of that kind of stuff.

In combat sports, personalities are what draw. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was one of the worst boxing matches I’ve ever seen, but millions of people watched it because of the personalities involved.

I think changing that dynamic and highlighting the personalities is something we really need to do. Now, I don’t know how we do it. I think if anybody has a magic answer of what the best way is to present personalities in this modern day of television, they’d make millions of dollars, so I may not have the answer.”

Time for the speed round

Best WWE match you’ve seen this year?

“Oh gosh that’s hard … so I was watching the NXT Takeover from Chicago and I really loved the Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne match. That’s my style of wrestling. Pete Dunne working over the wrists and manipulating finger joints is kind of attention to detail I really enjoy.

It’s hard because we get so many matches all of the time that are awesome. I really liked the AJ Styles-John Cena match from the Royal Rumble. Watching AJ Styles on a weekly basis is a constant pleasure.”

Best non-WWE match you’ve seen this year?

“There was a Minoru Suzuki-Kazuchika Okada match from New Japan (Pro Wrestling) that was my style of wrestling. Forty minutes, lots of submission stuff, it was really cool. I think a lot of modern fans in the United States would have a hard time with it, especially if you’re used to WWE style, but I really enjoyed it.

Even though the matches are totally different I would put it right there in terms of match quality with Will Ospreay-KUSHIDA match from the Best of the Super Juniors final.

“So that was really good. I really enjoy KUSHIDA’s work. He’s one of the guys that I would love to have a chance to wrestle because he does so many awesome technical things.”

Who is the one “indie” guy who has the best chance of becoming a star in WWE?

“It’s hard to define any of these guys as ‘indie’ guys anymore because they all have contracts [laughs].

I have really enjoyed watching Matt Riddle. I think he has a ton of personality and a ton of charisma and he’s got that look that WWE really likes and the has history in UFC. I think if he were to get an opportunity in WWE, he would do really well.

I also think Kenny Omega if he were given an opportunity  would absolutely kill it.”

Coolest move you’ve ever seen?

“So I define cool as different than most people [laughs]. My favorite thing in wrestling that I’ve tried to do a million times and can’t do it, is when Jerry Lawler punches somebody in the face. It’s the best! He does it better than just about anybody. He punches dudes right in the nose and I don’t know how he does it without breaking them. It’s magic!

How you view wrestling evolves as you become a bigger fan. When I was in high school, I saw Juventud Guerrera do a 450 splash and I was like that’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen! And then now it’s like watching Jerry Lawler punching someone in the face is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Is there one bump you wish you could take off of your bump card? (For those who don’t know what bump means, it’s when you take a move or a big spot during a match)

“There’s not a specific one. I feel like there wasn’t one big bump that caused any of my major problems. My neck problems came from years of wrestling a very hard style and my concussion stuff came from, hey I have a lot of concussions [laughs].

I think the one … actually I will say one. OK, in 2000 I did this ladder match and at this point I’d been wrestling for about six months. There was a 12-foot ladder and I jumped off of the top of the ladder that was in the ring and did a flip dive onto a guy that was on the floor, but I didn’t realize that I needed someone to hold the ladder, so the guy tried to catch me, but I just fell shoulder first onto my right shoulder and I’ve had right shoulder problems off and on since then. I also got a concussion in that match as well, so that match might have been the start of shoulder problems, which would then lead to other issues. If I could take that one away I would.

I honestly did a lot of stuff because for my size you have to do different stuff to get recognized. It’s different for someone like Randy Orton. When you’re tall and you’re good looking and your dad is a former WWE superstar, it’s a lot easier to get in the door. When you’re five-foot eight, don’t have really any natural charisma and you look like a normal guy who works out at the gym, you have to do some things to get noticed.”

WWE: Who should win Money in the Bank?

WWE
By Scott DargisJun 15, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

As we continue to roll through the doldrums of the WWE’s calendar, one of the most exciting events of the year has suddenly crept up on all of us.

Since the introduction of the Money in the Bank Pay-Per-View in 2010, it’s stood out from the rest of the PPV cluster due to the importance and thrill of the MITB ladder match.

Any ladder match is going to have an extra bit of intrigue because, at its core, it is a hardcore match with multiple people falling off of ladders from eight to 12 feet. When you have five, six or even seven competitors crashing through tables from a high distance, the crowd is going to be even more invested than they normally are in a ladder match.

Add in the fact that the winner of the Money in the Bank match can “cash in” the briefcase for a world championship opportunity on any show for up to a year and you can understand why this show is a big deal for fans of the product.

There have been 17 Money in the Bank ladder matches in the history of WWE and 14* of the winners have gone on to become champions (asterisk is needed because Mr. Kennedy won the MITB match at WrestleMania 23, but dropped the briefcase to Edge on an episode of SmackDown. Edge would then successfully cash in against the Undertaker).

Winning the match is typically a sign that the person is about to get boosted up the card. Holding the briefcase elevated characters like Edge, The Miz, Daniel Bryan*, Alberto Del Rio and Seth Rollins into the main event picture. (Note on Bryan: Even though this wasn’t the Yes movement version of his character, Bryan started showing signs of finding his WWE voice after winning the match in 2011.)

Not everyone has had main event level success though. Jack Swagger’s title reign was a dud. CM Punk is the only two-time winner of the MITB match, but his first run with the title was lackluster at best. Damien Sandow had a thrilling television match against John Cena, but his momentum quickly flattened out after he became the first person to lose clean during cash in attempt.

Last year, Dean Ambrose climbed the ladder and retrieved the briefcase and then cashed it in later on in the night. Ambrose would pin Rollins (who had just beaten Reigns clean) to become the WWE champion.

I don’t expect the winner of this year’s Money in the Bank match to cash in on the same night as the show, but depending on who wins, the briefcase won’t be out in the wild for too long.

Let’s take a look at the field in the men’s match first and see if we can’t figure out who is going to walk out of St. Louis as Mr. Money in the Bank:

Kevin Owens (Odds 25/1): With Owens currently holding the United States Championship and running with this “New Face of America” character, it would be overkill for him to also have the MITB briefcase. I do totally expect Owens and Sami Zayn to pull off some crazy spot that hearkens back to their ROH days.

AJ Styles (10/1): In the month since his United States title match against Owens, it feels like Styles has taken a backseat to Shinsuke Nakamura. He’s still excellent in the ring – just look at how smooth this Styles Clash is – but his character feels a bit aimless right now, which has become a common thread among a good chunk of the main roster.

He’s still getting a nice pop every week, which is impressive when you consider how badly creative struggles with booking good guys, and odds are he’s going to be in a prominent match at SummerSlam. This then would make sense for him to win the contract and then declare that he wants to cash it by challenging the champion to a match in Brooklyn.

Dolph Ziggler (40/1): Not as crazy as you’d think. Ziggler’s heel turn hasn’t meant anything, but a heel Ziggler cashing in the title after a young guy wins the title for the first time could be a way to boost Dolph …

… Yeah, you’re right, how many times have we thought that Ziggler’s character was going to become serious, only for him to keep the same look, mannerisms, and movements that he’s been repeating night in and night out for the better part of this decade?

His role in this match is important. He’s the veteran who needs to make sure the match moves at the correct pace, which could be a challenge considering half of the guys in this match have never participated in something like this before.

GAH, that sounded like a line JBL will probably say on Sunday. Excuse me for a second …

Sami Zayn (15/1): It’s hard to believe that Zayn will win this match considering his character is basically just a goober who doesn’t understand how to properly hold a conversation. At times, Zayn comes off like a comedy guy, instead of someone who is trying to win the world title.

If there was a time to change the course with Sami and give him a new direction, this is the moment. But the fact that he’s got three wins over Baron Corbin recently led me to believe that he’s not getting the briefcase.

Baron Corbin (3/1): The “Lone Wolf” has constantly been referred to as a future WWE champion by the SmackDown commentary team and now would be the right moment to push Corbin up to the top shelf.

With how WWE books, Corbin’s recent losses to Zayn actually bode well for him. Typically creative likes to have a guy lose a few times before they rebound with a big win. It makes little sense, but when you see the booking pattern, you can’t unsee it.

So why is Corbin my favorite to win on Sunday? Simple, Vince and Co. still have high hopes for him and he reportedly has a big push coming in the second half of the year. He has the look of a champion, but in-ring work still needs some fine tuning because the crowd tunes out during his matches and his promos aren’t exactly memorable.

Hopefully, the briefcase can work its magic with this one.

Shinsuke Nakamura (6/1): Nakamura doesn’t need to win the MITB match to help his stock. Even though he doesn’t quite feel as special as he did during his first few appearances, Nakamura is already established as one of the top babyfaces on SmackDown.

Similar to Styles, I can foresee a scenario in which Nakamura wins the briefcase and then challenges the WWE champion to a title match at SummerSlam. As a noble babyface, this would be the right move for Nakamura’s character.

The road to Nakamura winning his first world title in WWE is a storyline that shouldn’t be glossed over by creative. The summer of Shinsuke could be extremely fun and provide us with something to grab onto as fans because right now, it’s hard to care about anything that’s happening on WWE television.

As I mentioned earlier, for the first time, five women will step into the ring for a Money in the Bank match, so let’s repeat the device I used above:

Charlotte (20/1): Much like Nakamura and Styles, Charlotte doesn’t need to win the MITB match. The crowd is already invested in her and winning the briefcase isn’t going to help. There are plenty of other girls who could really benefit from a win, so it would be a waste to give it to the girl from the Queen City.

Becky Lynch (20/1): Everything I said above about Charlotte applies to Becky as well. Even though it’s felt like she has been floating on the show without any direction, there’s no need for her to win this match.

Carmella (4/1): Frankly I’m surprised Carmella hasn’t won the SmackDown women’s title already, but now is a perfect opportunity to guarantee that she will eventually hold the title. Just imagine the possibilities of James Ellsworth trying to help her cash in the contract, only for their plan to be thwarted until eventually she cashes in on a vulnerable champion.

Tamina (7/1): 7/1 odds!? She’s essentially Nia Jax lite, so you know Vince has at least considered the possibility of giving Tamina the briefcase. She had a better than expected match against Naomi this past Tuesday, so if she does win on Sunday, it will be fair to wonder if that match was a jumping off point for her.

Natalya (13/1): It wouldn’t shock me if Nattie won, but her carrying around the briefcase for a few months does feel pointless. Like Ziggler, she’s the veteran in this match, but her job is much harder than Ziggler’s because she’s never had to keep a ladder match, let alone a Money in the Bank ladder match together.

WWE: Should we care about Extreme Rules?

WWE
By Scott DargisJun 2, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

Another Pay-Per-View already?

That’s what I said to myself when I heard Mike Cole shout that Extreme Rules is this Sunday. It will have been literally two weeks since WWE’s last PPV, which felt like a Sunday night episode of SmackDown.

The same notion applies to Extreme Rules. It feels like a Sunday night Raw but with weapons and gimmick matches, but that’s the way of the “new era” in WWE, so I suppose we just have to get used to it and hold onto the little moments that make us realize why we watch up to nine hours of WWE programming every week.

Lately those moments have been harder and harder to find. Typically the period after WrestleMania is a time when new characters are introduced and pushed, but right now, almost everyone on the roster feels a bit stale due to the lack of captivating storylines.

But we’ll watch on Sunday night because that’s what we’ve been trained to do. Sometimes it’s OK to be a sheep.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor (Winner faces Brock Lesnar at Raw’s July PPV)

I’ll be blunt, there aren’t many reasons to be excited for Extreme Rules, but this could very well be one of the best WWE matches of the year. Five of the best in-ring workers in the company will be in the ring at the same time (well, not really, but you get what I mean) and you can expect plenty of weapons to get used.

So why do I find myself not excited for this match at all? The fact that we get a PPV seemingly every other week now doesn’t help. Three hours of television every Monday night certainly doesn’t help either, but I’ve endured three hours of Raw for years now and will still get excited for main events of certain shows.

Let’s look at how these five have been booked in the buildup for this match and compare it to how NXT builds up big matches for their Takeover shows.

In the last few weeks we’ve seen Reigns vs. Balor, Reigns vs. Rollins, Joe vs. Wyatt vs. Balor, Rollins vs. Wyatt, Reigns/Rollins vs. Wyatt/Joe, etc … We’ve seen so many combinations of these five that when they finally get in the ring on Sunday night, there will be no heat for them touching for the first time. People will be excited that the match is about to happen, but it could have been so much more.

In NXT, video packages, enhancement matches and contract signing segments are used to bridge the beginning and end of a big feud. When the competitors step into the ring for their PPV match, there is a curiosity about how the match is going to look because we haven’t seen them touch yet in a match setting.

Sure, only one hour of NXT television needs to be filled every week, whereas Raw is a behemoth that needs to be filled with multiple segment matches. But instead of seeing the 1398560195 different combinations with the five guys who will participate in this match, what about having Reigns and Rollins come together to face a tag team. Why couldn’t Wyatt and Balor have been forced to work together in a tag setting before one of them turns on the other? What about a five-way contract signing that breaks down and gives us a small glimpse of what’s to come at the PPV?

Instead, the booking for this match has felt incredibly lazy. Let’s spin the wheel and see who will face who this week! The TV matches have been solid because these are five professionals who know how to work at a high level, but the results have been rendered meaningless, which is a shame considering a good chunk of the singles matches have featured clean finishes, including Reigns over Balor, which really was a waste right now and should have been saved for a future PPV.

So who’s going to win this match? That’s the one fascinating aspect of this match. I doubt Reigns is winning considering the rumored WrestleMania match between him and Brock, but you could make a case for the other four.

There’s been talk of a Wyatt-Lesnar feud since last year. Joe vs. Lesnar could be a killer match if booked correctly (we know how that story goes). Rollins-Lesnar could be excellent and Balor-Lesnar presents a lot of intrigue.

My money is on Rollins. Joe, Wyatt and Balor deserve more than just a throwaway title match against Lesnar. That’s not to say Rollins doesn’t deserve better, but we’ve already seen Rollins vs. Lesnar, so he could be slotted in the number one contender’s role and it would save the other three for bigger programs against Lesnar down the road.

Alexa Bliss (C) vs. Bayley in a kendo stick on a pole match for the Raw Women’s Championship

Even though both participants were involved in potentially the worst segment of the year this past Monday, this match has been built extremely well.

The story here is that Bayley is incapable of “getting extreme.” She’s too much of a good girl to attack Bliss with weapons. Due to how often the good girl ideal of Bayley has been mentioned in the build up for this match, when Bayley finally gets her hands on the kendo stick, the crowd, in theory, should pop huge when Bliss gets her comeuppance.

The problem is, Bayley hasn’t exactly been the same crowd darling that she was in NXT. Sure, she gets a pop when her music hits, but the connection between her and the audience quickly ends after that (I’ve talked about this problem in length in previous columns). Bliss has been money on the microphone though, so if the crowd pops for Bayley’s kendo stick shot, it will be thanks to all of the work Alexa has done to get the people who paid money to be in the building to care about the moment.

Due to how much Bayley has been dumped on by Bliss in her promo time and based off of how WWE books, you would expect Ms. Hug Life to walk out of Baltimore with the title. However, Bliss keeps mentioning how she’s the new queen of the WWE, which makes me think that they have bigger plans for her beyond this feud. I’d love to see her paired up with Nia Jax for a while, with Jax acting as Bliss’ bodyguard until the two end up splitting up and having a feud.

 Dean Ambrose (C) vs. The Miz w. Maryse for the Intercontinental Championship (If Ambrose gets disqualified, he loses the title)

I can’t help but watch this feud between Ambrose and The Miz and wonder, how much better would this be booked if the two would have just stayed on SmackDown?

Ever since the two moved over to Monday nights in the “Superstar Shakeup” it feels like they’ve moved down the totem pole. The Miz’s promos aren’t packing the same punch that they did on SmackDown and even though Ambrose has looked better in the ring recently, there’s really no reason to care about his character.

The stipulation for this match came after Ambrose kicked Miz in the nuggets during a title match on Raw. Dean was disqualified and then Miz got the stipulation put in place for the rematch at Extreme Rules.

With Maryse scheduled to be at ringside for this match, it would make sense for her to immediately attack the Miz after the bell rings in order to win the title, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ambrose “figures” out a way to either get Maryse banned from ringside by Kurt Angle, or locks her in a room backstage so she can’t interfere in the match.

If Miz were to win the title, he would move into second place behind Chris Jericho for the most IC title reigns ever with seven (Jericho has nine), which makes me think that the Miz will piss Ambrose to a point where he gets himself disqualified. This match is going to either end in a DQ, or by a pinfall right after a DQ is teased.

The Hardy Boyz (C) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro in a steel cage match for the Raw Tag Team Championships

With every week that passes by without any sort of development of the Hardy’s characters, the pop dwindles. It’s still one of the best on a weekly basis, but over the last few weeks, excluding last week, it’s gotten noticeably lower.

I’m expecting Jeff Hardy to do something crazy in this match because that’s his role in a gimmick match, so the crowd will pop big for that, but it’s hard to imagine that these four will have a better match than they had at Payback. It was a hard-hitting affair (Jeff’s tooth is still flying in the air from Sheamus’ kick) that was really underrated.

Can these four top that performance on Sunday? Of course, but the steel cage stipulation makes me a bit concerned that it’ll hamper the heat of the match. Let’s pause to think about all of the memorable tag team steel cage matches in WWE history …

Wait, there are none? Hmm … I guess there is a reason why a cage is rarely used in a tag team setting. I’m expecting the Hardy’s to keep hold of the titles here, but if they don’t get a resolution with the Broken Universe or create some sort of variation of the character, they’re doomed to fall into a mid-card act that will eventually be broken up when Vince decides to push Jeff back up to the top of the card on SmackDown.

Neville (C) vs. Austin Aries in a submission match for the Cruiserweight Championship

We’re all still waiting for these two to put together the four-and-a-half star match they’re capable of having on a WWE show. They had perhaps the best in-ring match at WrestleMania, but didn’t have enough time to get the crowd totally invested and it was the first match of the pre-show, which means the crowd really wasn’t ready to turn it up to another gear just yet.

Their rematch at Payback was quite good, but the finish was all sorts of garbage. One would think that this is the blowoff of the feud, which means there’s no turning back. If Neville and Aries are going to elevate the 205-pound title, it’s going to have to be in this match.

I’m expecting a technical wrestling display in this one. There’s a time and place for high flying moves and this Sunday in Baltimore won’t be the time, nor will it be the place for Neville’s Red Arrow or Aries’ suicide dive through the middle and bottom rope.

This needs to be a hard hitting affair.

With Neville surprisingly tapping out to Aries this past Monday, one would think that Neville is going to leave with the purple belt over his shoulder, especially with the pending feud with TJ Perkins (Note: I will never refer to him as TJP), but if Aries were to win, you could do an angle where Neville wants the next shot at the title, but Perkins gets in his way.

My money is on Neville retaining his title and feuding with Perkins.

Rich Swann & Sasha Banks vs. Noam Dar & Alicia Fox

If you’re Sasha, this is a life comes at you fast moment. Welcome to the world of filler segments and feuds. I did enjoy her and Swann dancing in the ring on Monday night. The two certainly have on-screen chemistry that needs to be explored. Dar and Fox on the other hand …

It doesn’t matter who wins or loses this one because no one is going to remember this feud a month from now. With how many times Fox has gotten the best of Banks over the last few weeks, I think Rich and Sasha will come out on top.

Goldust vs. R-Truth

Now this match hasn’t been announced yet, but I’m expecting it to end up on the card. Since he turned on Truth, Goldust has felt important again thanks to his old school gimmick. It feels strangely fresh, probably because the style of the promo is so unique and hasn’t aged at all.

On Monday, Truth spoofed Goldust’s promo and it was shockingly great! I never thought I would care about the blowoff of a feud between these two, but I’m actually really looking forward to seeing how both are booked in this match.

If Goldust beats Truth and I suspect he will, he should immediately get bumped up to the IC title picture. Why not give him another run with it?

We may also get the resolution to the “who beat up Enzo” storyline. The attacker is rumored to be Big Cass …