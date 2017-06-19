Getty Images

Royal Ascot to make to make U.S. Television debut

By NBCSports.comJun 19, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

STAMFORD, Conn. – NBCSN presents daily live coverage of the Royal Meeting in Ascot, Berkshire, England – one of the most prestigious horse racing meets in the world – beginning Tuesday, June 20, at 8:30 a.m. ET. NBCSN’s live coverage of the full five-day Royal meeting, Tuesday through Saturday, June 24, will air daily from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET — for a total of 22.5 coverage hours. This year’s coverage marks the U.S. television debut of the event.

Royal Ascot is one of the world’s most valuable horse racing events, attracting many of the world’s finest racehorses. The event features 30 races, including eight at the world championship “Group One” level. Five US‑based trainers are expected to field a total of 14 runners, headlined by Todd Pletcher, whose horses won the Kentucky Derby (Always Dreaming) and Belmont Stakes (Tapwrit) this year. Pletcher’s American Patriot runs in Tuesday’s Queen Anne Stakes.

The Royal Meeting is the center of the British social season and a pivotal week in the calendar of the Royal Family, who arrive every day by the world famous “Royal Procession” – with the first carriage carrying The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Tapwrit wins 149th Belmont Stakes

By NBCSports.comJun 10, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT

Tapwrit won the 149th running of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

Race favorite Irish War Cry broke away early and led for the majority of the race, but Tapwrit, who came in with 5-1 odds, used a late push to slide into first and grab the win.

The victory gives trainer Todd Pletcher two-thirds of the 2017 Triple Crown with Always Dreaming’s Kentucky Derby victory. It also marks the third time Pletcher has won the final leg of the Triple Crown.

Following the win, Pletcher explained that the race played out exactly the way his team had hoped it would.

“Tapwrit was getting a beautiful trip,” Pletcher said. “It was everything that we had talked about in the paddock before the race. It was just hoping that he had enough when it came crunch time.”

Pletcher is also the trainer of Patch, the one-eyed horse who came away with a third-place finish.

Meanwhile, jockey Jose Ortiz celebrated his first Triple Crown victory, calling the win “unbelievable.”

Both Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and Preakness Stakes winner Cloud Computing pulled out of the Belmont Stakes, opening up the field and paving the way for three different Triple Crown race winners in 2017.

Irish War Cry set as the betting favorite for Belmont Stakes

OddsSharkJun 10, 2017, 8:29 AM EDT

Irish War Cry will be running on his home track in the $1.5-million Belmont Stakes, but the colt will also be running against history.

Irish War Cry is the +300 betting favorite to win the final leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The withdrawal of Classic Empire (foot abscess) and the touch-and-go situation with second favorite Epicharis (+350), who has been held out of training for three consecutive days due to lameness in his right front foot, leave Irish War Cry as a deserving favorite in a 12-horse race that has neither winner of the first two Triple Crown races.

Only one horse in the field, Meantime, has even run at the elongated oval in Elmont, New York.

The price might be on the short side for Irish War Cry, who will run from lane 7 in the 1 1/2-mile race. On top of that, only two favorites across the last two decades have won the Belmont Stakes, which certainly gives bettors incentive to look elsewhere. After all, 10 of the last 18 winners in the race had odds of +1000 (or 10-1) or higher.

Epicharis, due to his condition, might also need a steer-clear label affixed to him. The colt has not raced in more than two months. Lookin At Lee (+550) tends to drop off from the early pace and, more often than not, the Belmont is captured by a horse that takes an early lead.

The price on Senior Investment (+650) has been dropping rapidly as race day approaches. Senior Investment opened at +1200, but trainer Ken McPeek has a Belmont winner (longshot  Sarava back in 2002) on his resume. That opening price also ties Senior Investment to that trend of winners who had double-digit odds.

Tapwrit (+750), ridden by Jose Ortiz, will be coming in relatively fresh and is capable of being up with the lead pack down the stretch drive. Gormley (+1200) has drawn lane 3, one that has produced its share of winners over the years, but he seems suited to shorter tracks.

Meantime (+1400) will start in the front, but with only one graded stakes race to his credit, even this diluted Belmont field could be above his pay grade, in a matter of speaking.

The remainder of the field on the Belmont Stakes odds consists of J Boys Echo (+1600), Multiplier (+1600), Twisted Tom (+2000), Patch (+2500) and Hollywood Handsome (+3300). Patch was a non-factor in the Kentucky Derby, but has held out of the Preakness and might have the fresh legs to make a run at a top-three finish.

Of the 148 previous runnings of the Belmont Stakes, 62 have been won by the betting favorite (or 42 per cent).

 