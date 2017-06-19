Kyrgios retires injured during 1st round at Queens

LONDON — Nick Kyrgios retired with an injury after losing the opening set 7-6 (3) to Donald Young in the first round at Queen’s on Monday, the latest setback for the Australian player.
The ninth-seeded Kyrgios slipped during the second point of the ninth game with the score at 4-4 and required treatment on his left hip, which he said has been giving him pain for the last seven months.
After losing the tiebreaker, he picked up his bag and shook hands with Young.
Kyrgios might be a doubt for Wimbledon, which begins July 3.
Earlier, fifth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga beat Adrian Mannarino 6-2, 6-2, and sixth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov defeated Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-1.
Defending champion Andy Murray plays his opening match on Tuesday.
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Lucas Pouille of France defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.
The No. 4-seeded Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, hit 29 aces and saved six of the seven break points he faced before claiming his third title in two hours and five minutes.
The 23-year-old Pouille, who saved a match point in his opener against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, was playing his third final of the season, his fifth overall.
STUTTGART, Germany — Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Stuttgart Open.
Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Lopez prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Lopez, who upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Friday, will play his first final of the season as he bids for his sixth career title.
Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, will be going for his second title of the season and his third overall.