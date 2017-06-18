Lucas Pouille beats Feliciano Lopez to win Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Lucas Pouille of France defeated Feliciano Lopez 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.
The No. 4-seeded Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, hit 29 aces and saved six of the seven break points he faced before claiming his third title in two hours and five minutes.
The 23-year-old Pouille, who saved a match point in his opener against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, was playing his third final of the season, his fifth overall.
STUTTGART, Germany — Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Stuttgart Open.
Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Lopez prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.
Lopez, who upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Friday, will play his first final of the season as he bids for his sixth career title.
Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, will be going for his second title of the season and his third overall.
LONDON — Juan Martin del Potro withdrew from the grass-court tournament at Queen’s Club on Friday because of injury, putting his participation at Wimbledon in doubt.
Del Potro injured his groin at the French Open, where he lost to Andy Murray in the third round. He later pulled out of a tournament in the Netherlands because of the injury.
Posting on Twitter, del Potro wrote “following my doctor’s advice, I won’t be able to play Queen’s this year since I am still recovering from my injury.”
Del Potro reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2013 and won the U.S. Open in 2009. But he missed playing in major tournaments for 2 1-2 years because of three operations on his left wrist, returning to Grand Slam action at Wimbledon in 2016.
A few weeks after last year’s Wimbledon, del Potro made a surprising run to the final at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, losing to Murray and settling for the silver medal.