Pouille to face Feliciano Lopez in Stuttgart Open final

STUTTGART, Germany — Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Lopez prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Lopez, who upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Friday, will play his first final of the season as he bids for his sixth career title.

Pouille, who was given a wild card to play at the grass-court tournament, will be going for his second title of the season and his third overall.