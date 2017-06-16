Del Potro withdraws from Queen’s Club tournament with injury

LONDON — Juan Martin del Potro withdrew from the grass-court tournament at Queen’s Club on Friday because of injury, putting his participation at Wimbledon in doubt.
Del Potro injured his groin at the French Open, where he lost to Andy Murray in the third round. He later pulled out of a tournament in the Netherlands because of the injury.
Posting on Twitter, del Potro wrote “following my doctor’s advice, I won’t be able to play Queen’s this year since I am still recovering from my injury.”
Del Potro reached the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2013 and won the U.S. Open in 2009. But he missed playing in major tournaments for 2 1-2 years because of three operations on his left wrist, returning to Grand Slam action at Wimbledon in 2016.
A few weeks after last year’s Wimbledon, del Potro made a surprising run to the final at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, losing to Murray and settling for the silver medal.
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Jerzy Janowicz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open by beating second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-3 Thursday.
Despite 16 aces, Dimitrov failed to convert any of his three break-point chances.
Janowicz will next play either Benoit Paire or Peter Gojowczyk.
Third-seeded Tomas Berdych also advanced, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-2. Berdych will next face Feliciano Lopez in the quarterfinals. Lopez defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Roger Federer was beaten on his return from a two-month break, losing 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to German veteran Tommy Haas in the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old Haas, who is playing his last season before retirement, saved nine of the 12 break points he faced and converted two of his three chances to deal the Swiss great just his second defeat of the season.
“I’ve even shocked myself a bit,” said Haas, who is ranked 302nd and was given a wild card for the grass-court tournament. “I’m a bit speechless. It’s hard to find words.”
Haas, a two-time Halle champion who hadn’t beaten his good friend since the 2012 final in Halle, improved to 4-13 against Federer, who hadn’t played since winning the Miami Open in early April.
The 35-year-old Swiss skipped the clay-court season to recuperate from a busy start to the year that saw him capture his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open.
Federer claimed his last grass-court title in 2015 in Halle, where he is an eight-time champion.
Earlier Wednesday, Philipp Kohlschreiber upset the fifth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (6), while the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev, another German, defeated qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (1), 6-2 to secure his place in the quarterfinals.