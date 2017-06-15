Janowicz beats Dimitrov, Berdych progresses in Stuttgart

Associated PressJun 15, 2017, 9:08 PM EDT

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Jerzy Janowicz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open by beating second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-3 Thursday.

Despite 16 aces, Dimitrov failed to convert any of his three break-point chances.

Janowicz will next play either Benoit Paire or Peter Gojowczyk.

Third-seeded Tomas Berdych also advanced, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-2. Berdych will next face Feliciano Lopez in the quarterfinals. Lopez defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Associated PressJun 14, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) Roger Federer was beaten on his return from a two-month break, losing 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to German veteran Tommy Haas in the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Haas, who is playing his last season before retirement, saved nine of the 12 break points he faced and converted two of his three chances to deal the Swiss great just his second defeat of the season.

“I’ve even shocked myself a bit,” said Haas, who is ranked 302nd and was given a wild card for the grass-court tournament. “I’m a bit speechless. It’s hard to find words.”

Haas, a two-time Halle champion who hadn’t beaten his good friend since the 2012 final in Halle, improved to 4-13 against Federer, who hadn’t played since winning the Miami Open in early April.

The 35-year-old Swiss skipped the clay-court season to recuperate from a busy start to the year that saw him capture his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open.

Federer claimed his last grass-court title in 2015 in Halle, where he is an eight-time champion.

Earlier Wednesday, Philipp Kohlschreiber upset the fifth-seeded Steve Johnson of the United States 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (6), while the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev, another German, defeated qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (1), 6-2 to secure his place in the quarterfinals.

Associated PressJun 13, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT

STUTTGART, Germany — Tommy Haas lined up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer, while seeded players Gilles Simon and Viktor Troicki both made an early exit from the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Haas, playing for the last time at the grass-court tournament, defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 in their first-round match. The victory set up another clash with the Swiss great, who has already won 15 titles on grass and is playing again after a 10-week break.

“I’m really looking forward to playing the next game against one of my closest friends,” Haas said. “We had many great battles in the past. He is the best player on grass in history. I’ll definitely need to play better to have a chance. But you never know what can happen.”

Feliciano Lopez of Spain upset the seventh-seeded Simon 6-3, 6-3, while Benoit Paire of France beat the eighth-seeded Viktor Troicki 6-4, 6-4.

German qualifiers Peter Gojowczyk and Yannick Hanfmann both advanced, as did fellow countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber, who was leading 6-1 when Marcos Baghdatis retired.

Another German, Florian Mayer, later lost 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-6 (1) to Jeremy Chardy of France, who next plays Lopez.

Jerzy Janowicz of Poland defeated Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and Bernard Tomic prevailed over Stephane Robert of France, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2.

The top four seeded players – Federer, Grigor Dimitrov, Tomas Berdych and Lucas Pouille – received byes to the second round.

This is the third year the event is being played on grass.