Dustin Johnson has best odds due to atypical 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Mills

OddsSharkJun 14, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Dustin Johnson has top odds on the 2017 U.S. Open champion board for many reasons, not the least of which is that Erin Mills is an atypical setting for the second major on the golf calendar.

Johnson is listed at +750 to win the tournament according to a consensus of sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Johnson is the defending champion and, of course, leads the PGA Tour in average driving distance (312.1 yards). Normally that’s a lesser factor in the U.S. Open, but the course in Wisconsin offers one of the longest layouts (7,693 yards) ever used in the event, as well as some very wide fairways. It will be the first par-72 test at the Open since 1992.

The top of the board also includes past champions Rory McIlroy (+1200) and Jordan Spieth (+1200), along with Jason Day (+1400), Jon Rahm (+2000), Rickie Fowler (+2000), Masters champion Sergio Garcia (+2200) and Justin Rose (+2200).

Johnson took last week to get ready for the Open and missed the cut in his previous outing, but he was 13th or better three tournaments in a row since returning from the infamous back injury that kept him from playing in the Masters. If he’s 100 per cent, Johnson certainly is capable of winning. For what it might be worth, no champion has repeated since 1989.

Day, McIlroy, Spieth, Fowler and Rahm all have the requisite length to make a run this weekend. Fowler has had some promising outings lately and may be ready to contend at a major. He took a run at it two months ago at the Masters, where he collapsed in the final round.

Rahm has also had three top-10 finishes in his last six starts. Spieth, unlike most of the field, has experience with Erin Mills from his amateur days. That might be an X-factor for the 2015 champion.

It’s not for nothing Garcia and Rose have the same price, since they were involved in a playoff at the Masters. While Garcia has never missed a cut at the U.S. Open, he has nothing on the big-event consistency of Rose, who has five consecutive top-10 finishes in majors (plus his 2016 Olympics gold medal for Great Britain). Rose should also be mentally toughened by the Masters disappointment.

Overall, the final placings might come down to who attacks a course that much of field had no experience with until they showed up in rural Wisconsin at the start of this week. That could narrow the gap between the big names and lesser-known players. Brooks Koepka (+4000 on the golf odds) is one of the longest hitters but has challenges staying consistent.

Another darkhorse who could emerge is Russell Henley (+10000), who is in the top quarter of the Tour in strokes gained off the tee and from tee to green.

Dustin Johnson betting favorite entering PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

OddsSharkMay 10, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT

Considering that he came close to winning his fourth tournament in a row last weekend, Dustin Johnson is an obvious top prop on THE PLAYERS championship futures board.

Johnson, the world’s No. 1-ranked player, is listed at +700 on the odds to win THE PLAYERS Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. With 48 of the top 50 golfers in the PGA due to compete this weekend at famously tough TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the top of the board also includes Rory McIlroy (+1000), Jordan Spieth (+1400), and newly minted Masters champion Sergio Garcia (+1800).

Johnson has never finished higher than a tie for 28th place at TPC Sawgrass and his price might not offer a high enough payoff for bettors to take a leap of faith on him figuring out the layout. Conversely, second favorite McIlroy’s best result on the course is a tie for sixth in 2014 and he’s been 12th or higher each of the last four years. With a 70.06 scoring average at Sawgrass, he’s got a good chance of being in contention going into Sunday.

Spieth has missed the cut at this event two years running, but he was fourth in 2014 and has finished in the top 10 in six of his 11 tournaments so far. Spieth has also had his short game in sync recently. Garcia has been in the top 15 in four of his events this year.

Two past winners, Rickie Fowler (+2000) and Martin Kaymer (+5500), have quietly been among the steadiest players on the Tour this season. The sting of a missed cut in 2016 after arriving as the defending champion might factor into Fowler, who has had top-16 finishes in six consecutive events, being extra-focused this week. For his part, Kaymer has also yet to miss a cut this season.

Jon Rahm (+2000) is playing the event for the first time; only two first-timers have ever won. Hideki Matsuyama (+2000) has had an up-and-down season so far, but he was seventh at the 2016 PLAYERS.

Defending champion Jason Day (+2200) has fairly long odds. Only six golfers have ever won the event more than once, with the great Jack Nicklaus standing alone as the lone three-time winner. Englishman Lee Westwood (+10000) is a true darkhose, but he was eighth and sixth in his last two starts at TPC Sawgrass and is having a strong season on all continents.

Masters-style green jacket bought for $5 sells for $139K

Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

DENVILLE, N.J. (AP) An authentic green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club that was once bought for $5 at a thrift store has sold at auction for more than $139,000.

Green Jacket Auctions says the distinctive sport coat worn by members of the famed Georgia club and presented each year to the winner of the Master’s tournament was sold Saturday, a day before the final round of this year’s Masters.

The auction house says in its listing that the jacket was discovered in 1994 in a Toronto consignment shop. The tag shows it to be from the 1950s, but the original owner’s name has been cut out. The club has confirmed its authenticity.

The auction house also sold the putter Arnold Palmer used to win the 1964 Masters for more than $97,000 Sunday.