Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko tops Simona Halep for first title at 2017 French Open

Associated PressJun 10, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

PARIS –  Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia used bold strokes and an unbending will to come back and stun No. 3 Simona Halep 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in an enthralling French Open final Saturday for the first title of her career.

Ostapenko, ranked only 47th and just two days past her 20th birthday, became one of the most unlikely Grand Slam champions in tennis history. She also denied Halep what would have been her first major championship and the No. 1 ranking.

“I still can’t believe I won,” Ostapenko told the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier. “It was always my dream, when I was a child I was watching players here. I’m just so happy. I’ve just enjoyed it so much. I have no words.”

Halep appeared on the way to a relative runaway victory, leading by a set and 3-0 in the second, then holding three break points for the chance to go ahead 4-0. But Ostapenko would not go quietly, winning that game and the next three en route to forcing a third set.

And then, in the third, Ostapenko again summoned a veteran’s resolve, taking the last five games after being down a break at 3-1. She took advantage of a bit of luck, too, holding for a 5-3 lead when she hit a backhand that clipped the top of the net, popped way up in the air, then dropped over onto Halep’s side.

Soon enough, Ostapenko was striking two more winners on the last two points to provide a fitting conclusion.

“All the credit for what you’ve done. It’s an amazing thing. Enjoy, be happy, and keep it going,” Halep told Ostapenko, “because you’re like a kid.”

Sure is. Quite a precocious one.

It was a match filled with wild momentum swings between two players displaying completely disparate styles: Ostapenko’s grip-it-and-rip-it approach vs. Halep’s more conservative keep-the-ball-in philosophy. By the end, the numbers were stark: Ostapenko built a 54-8 edge in winners, but she also had far more unforced errors than Halep, 54-10.

Halep, a 25-year-old from Romania, was playing in her second major final. She was the runner-up to Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros in 2014.

“I’ve been sick in the stomach with emotion,” Halep said. “Maybe I was not ready to win it.”

Ostapenko was playing in only her eighth Grand Slam tournament, never having been past the third round. A year ago in Paris, she lost in the first round. A year before that, she lost in the first round of qualifying at Roland Garros.

The last woman to win her first tour-level title at a major was Barbara Jordan at the 1979 Australian Open. Not coincidentally, that was also the last time at any Grand Slam tournament that none of the women’s quarterfinalists had previously won a major championship.

So Ostapenko stepped into the considerable opening created by the absences of Serena Williams (who is pregnant) and Sharapova (denied a wild card after a drug ban). Also missing was two-time major champ Victoria Azarenka, while No. 1 Angelique Kerber lost in the first round.

That all added up to an up-for-grabs feeling, and Ostapenko seized the opportunity.

She burst onto the scene over these two weeks with a brash brand of tennis. Accenting shots with high-pitched exhales, she likes points quick and is not shy about unleashing a forehand measured as being faster than that of men’s No. 1 Andy Murray. The impatience of youth not only showed up in Ostapenko’s play but also, occasionally, in her demeanor. When she’d miss, she would slap her thigh or crack her racket on the red clay or raise a palm as if to say, “What was up with that shot?”

And when things went her way? She screamed “Come on!” or pumped a fist or smiled broadly.

Halep presents something of a polar opposite with the ball in play: She extends points, grinding along the baseline and sliding to retrieve ball after ball, forcing foes to come up with the goods time after time.

Put those games together and, predictably, the points were often entertaining, played in a slight breeze with the temperature at about 80 degrees (above 25 Celsius) and with nary a cloud marking the azure sky.

Ostapenko showed right away she would not be bashful in, by far, the biggest match of her nascent career, breaking Halep at love in the opening game by bashing the ball, drawing loud, appreciative gasps of “ooh!” and “aah!” from spectators. But Halep broke right back, and then took the set with a break in the final game.

A telling statistic: Of the 33 points Halep won in the first set, only one — yes, just one! — came via a winner off her racket.

Halep moved ahead in the second set, before faltering midway through. And the same scenario played out in the third.

Soon enough, Ostapenko was holding her silver trophy — remember, the first she’s ever won on tour — while listening to the Latvian national anthem ring through a Grand Slam stadium after a singles final for the first time.

Wawrinka rallies to defeat Murray, reaches French Open final

Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

PARIS — Battering the ball as if each shot would determine the match’s outcome, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka came back to beat No. 1-ranked Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 on Friday and become the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years.

The No. 3-seeded Wawrinka, a 32-year-old from Switzerland, reached the fourth Grand Slam final of his career. He’s won the previous three: at Roland Garros two years ago, the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open in 2014.

A year ago at the French Open, Wawrinka lost to Murray in the semifinals. This time, Wawrinka managed to wear down the seemingly tireless Murray, himself a three-time major champion. It was a triumph of offense over defense, as Wawrinka used his sublime one-handed backhand and hammer of a forehand to send Murray scrambling and sliding all over the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier for a tad more than 4 1/2 hours.

Over and over again, Murray would lean, or even lunge, and somehow manage to put his racket strings on seemingly unreachable shots. Murray used plenty of drop shots and lobs, often to great effect. He deflected overheads. In sum, Murray generally made Wawrinka work so hard to get any shot past him.

But make no mistake: Wawrinka does not discourage easily. He kept absolutely walloping his strokes, resolute in his intention to attack and attack and attack.

Wawrinka ran away with the fifth set, taking 16 of the first 21 points and going up 5-0. He ended it, appropriately, with a backhand down the line, his 87th winner of the day, 51 more than Murray accumulated.

When he faces nine-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain will be the oldest man in a French Open title match since Niki Pilic was 33 when he was the runner-up to Ilie Nastase in 1973.

2017 French Open Men’s Semifinals: How to Watch

By Austin SiegelJun 8, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The 2017 French Open continues on NBC Sports with coverage of the men’s semifinal on Friday. While the women’s tournament saw several underdogs advance to the penultimate round at Roland Garros (with Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko advancing to Saturday’s final), the men’s semis on Friday will be a matchup of tennis heavyweights.

N0. 1 Andy Murray faces off against No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in the early match of the day before No. 4 Rafael Nadal battles No. 6 Dominic Thiem. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Despite owning the higher seed, Murray will face a stern challenge in the hard-hitting Wawrinka, who raised the Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2015 after defeating Novak Djokovic for his second Grand Slam title. Both players are adept on clay and own three Grand Slam titles, giving the winner a chance to break this trophy tie among two of the best in the modern game.

A legend awaits on the other side of the bracket, as Nadal faces Thiem in the second match of the day. The 23-year old Austrian pulled off a major upset over Novak Djokovic to reach the French Open semis for the second year in a row. His reward? A meeting with the greatest clay court player of all-time in a resurgent Nadal, who has returned to his usual dominance at Roland Garros after missing out on the tournament semifinals in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005.

Who: Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nada vs. Dominic Thiem

When: Thursday, 11 a.m. ET

Where: NBC and the NBC Sports app

 

 

 

