Wawrinka rallies to defeat Murray, reaches French Open final

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 9, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

PARIS — Battering the ball as if each shot would determine the match’s outcome, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka came back to beat No. 1-ranked Andy Murray 6-7 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-1 on Friday and become the oldest French Open finalist in 44 years.

The No. 3-seeded Wawrinka, a 32-year-old from Switzerland, reached the fourth Grand Slam final of his career. He’s won the previous three: at Roland Garros two years ago, the U.S. Open last September and the Australian Open in 2014.

A year ago at the French Open, Wawrinka lost to Murray in the semifinals. This time, Wawrinka managed to wear down the seemingly tireless Murray, himself a three-time major champion. It was a triumph of offense over defense, as Wawrinka used his sublime one-handed backhand and hammer of a forehand to send Murray scrambling and sliding all over the red clay at Court Philippe Chatrier for a tad more than 4 1/2 hours.

Over and over again, Murray would lean, or even lunge, and somehow manage to put his racket strings on seemingly unreachable shots. Murray used plenty of drop shots and lobs, often to great effect. He deflected overheads. In sum, Murray generally made Wawrinka work so hard to get any shot past him.

But make no mistake: Wawrinka does not discourage easily. He kept absolutely walloping his strokes, resolute in his intention to attack and attack and attack.

Wawrinka ran away with the fifth set, taking 16 of the first 21 points and going up 5-0. He ended it, appropriately, with a backhand down the line, his 87th winner of the day, 51 more than Murray accumulated.

When he faces nine-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain will be the oldest man in a French Open title match since Niki Pilic was 33 when he was the runner-up to Ilie Nastase in 1973.

2017 French Open Men’s Semifinals: How to Watch

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Austin SiegelJun 8, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The 2017 French Open continues on NBC Sports with coverage of the men’s semifinal on Friday. While the women’s tournament saw several underdogs advance to the penultimate round at Roland Garros (with Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko advancing to Saturday’s final), the men’s semis on Friday will be a matchup of tennis heavyweights.

N0. 1 Andy Murray faces off against No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in the early match of the day before No. 4 Rafael Nadal battles No. 6 Dominic Thiem. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Despite owning the higher seed, Murray will face a stern challenge in the hard-hitting Wawrinka, who raised the Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2015 after defeating Novak Djokovic for his second Grand Slam title. Both players are adept on clay and own three Grand Slam titles, giving the winner a chance to break this trophy tie among two of the best in the modern game.

A legend awaits on the other side of the bracket, as Nadal faces Thiem in the second match of the day. The 23-year old Austrian pulled off a major upset over Novak Djokovic to reach the French Open semis for the second year in a row. His reward? A meeting with the greatest clay court player of all-time in a resurgent Nadal, who has returned to his usual dominance at Roland Garros after missing out on the tournament semifinals in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005.

Who: Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nada vs. Dominic Thiem

When: Thursday, 11 a.m. ET

Where: NBC and the NBC Sports app

 

 

 

2017 French Open Women’s Semifinals: How to Watch

Leave a comment
By Austin SiegelJun 7, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

The 2017 French Open returns to NBC Sports on Thursday, with a clash between tournament darlings preceding a matchup of ranked contenders in the women’s semifinals at Roland Garros.

Timea Bacsinszky  faces off against Latvian teenager Jeļena Ostapenko in the first match of the day, before Karolína Plíšková battles Simona Halep in a meeting between the second- and third-ranked women in the field. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

WATCH: 2017 French Open women’s semifinals (Thursday at 11 a.m. ET)

The match between Bacsinszky and Ostapenko is the culmination of an historic run in the tournament for both women, with the 30th-ranked Bacsinzky defeating Venus Williams in the fourth round. The unranked Ostapenko is competing in her first Grand Slam semifinal after taking down Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals.

In the second match of the day, Halep will look to return to the women’s final at Roland Garros, where she lost a three-set match to Maria Sharapova in 2014. Plíšková is also seeking redemption in a Grand Slam final after losing to Angelique Kerber at the US Open final in 2016.

Who: Timea Bacsinszky vs. Jeļena Ostapenko and Karolína Plíšková vs. Simona Halep

When: Thursday, 11 a.m. ET

Where: NBCSN and the NBC Sports app