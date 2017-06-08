Phil Bauhaus wins 5th stage of Criterium du Dauphine

MACON, France — Phil Bauhaus sprinted to victory in the fifth stage of the Dauphine Libere on Thursday.
The 22-year-old German edged four French riders at the finish line to claim his biggest career win.
“Today I felt I had good legs from the beginning of the stage so I was confident for the sprint. My legs were good enough to take them on,” Bauhaus said.
Bauhaus beat Arnaud Demare, Bryan Coquard, Adrien Petit and Nacer Bouhanni.
Thomas De Gendt retained the race leader’s jersey ahead of three Alpine stages. De Gendt has a 27-second lead over Richie Porte, with Alejandro Valverde in third place, 51 seconds behind.
The race, a warmup for the Tour de France, ends Sunday.
TULLINS, France (AP) Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman beat five other riders in a sprint finish to win the third stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday.
Stage three took the peloton over 184 kilometers (114 miles) from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins, and Bouwman was one of six riders forming a breakaway group almost immediately.
As the six went for the line, the 23-year-old Bouwman timed his move perfectly to win the first stage of his career.
“I know that my girlfriend, my parents and my friends were watching. I can’t believe that I got my first pro win at the Dauphine,” Bouwman said. “It was a really strong breakaway. The six of us were pulling very hard. In the last 20 kilometers, we believed we could make it.”
Lithuanian rider Evaldas Siskevicius finished second and Frederik Backaert was third. The top six had the same time of 4 hours, 6 minutes, 6 seconds.
Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt retained the lead ahead of Wednesday’s individual time trial, where defending champion Chris Froome will be among the favorites.
Froome is 1:09 behind De Gendt overall heading into stage four. But it is not a great lead for De Gendt, considering that he is not a time trial specialist.
German rider Tony Martin could be a serious rival to Froome for the stage win, over the 23.5 kilometers (14.6 miles) from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgoin-Jallieu.
ARLANC, France — French cyclist Arnaud Demare beat Alexander Kristoff in a sprint to the line to win the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Monday.
Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt, the winner of the first stage, retained the overall lead.
Stage two, which was a flat route of 171 kilometers (106 miles) from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc, featured a long final straight of 4 1/2 kilometers (three miles). Demare comfortably held off Kristoff, from Norway, with Nacer Bouhanni of France third.
“It’s a big satisfaction to win at the Dauphine,” Demare said. “It’s preparation for the Tour de France so it’s a good sign.”
Defending champion Chris Froome, who is bidding to win the race for the fourth time, placed safely in the main pack. The British rider is a little more than one minute behind De Gendt overall.
The third stage on Tuesday is another flat one favoring sprinters, taking riders over 184 kilometers (114 miles) from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins.
The race ends on Sunday.