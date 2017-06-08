2017 French Open Men’s Semifinals: How to Watch

The 2017 French Open continues on NBC Sports with coverage of the men’s semifinal on Friday. While the women’s tournament saw several underdogs advance to the penultimate round at Roland Garros (with Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko advancing to Saturday’s final), the men’s semis on Friday will be a matchup of tennis heavyweights.
N0. 1 Andy Murray faces off against No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in the early match of the day before No. 4 Rafael Nadal battles No. 6 Dominic Thiem. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.
Despite owning the higher seed, Murray will face a stern challenge in the hard-hitting Wawrinka, who raised the Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2015 after defeating Novak Djokovic for his second Grand Slam title. Both players are adept on clay and own three Grand Slam titles, giving the winner a chance to break this trophy tie among two of the best in the modern game.
A legend awaits on the other side of the bracket, as Nadal faces Thiem in the second match of the day. The 23-year old Austrian pulled off a major upset over Novak Djokovic to reach the French Open semis for the second year in a row. His reward? A meeting with the greatest clay court player of all-time in a resurgent Nadal, who has returned to his usual dominance at Roland Garros after missing out on the tournament semifinals in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005.
Who: Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nada vs. Dominic Thiem
When: Thursday, 11 a.m. ET
Where: NBC and the NBC Sports app