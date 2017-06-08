Getty Images

2017 French Open Men’s Semifinals: How to Watch

Leave a comment
By Austin SiegelJun 8, 2017, 7:04 PM EDT

The 2017 French Open continues on NBC Sports with coverage of the men’s semifinal on Friday. While the women’s tournament saw several underdogs advance to the penultimate round at Roland Garros (with Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko advancing to Saturday’s final), the men’s semis on Friday will be a matchup of tennis heavyweights.

N0. 1 Andy Murray faces off against No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in the early match of the day before No. 4 Rafael Nadal battles No. 6 Dominic Thiem. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

Despite owning the higher seed, Murray will face a stern challenge in the hard-hitting Wawrinka, who raised the Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2015 after defeating Novak Djokovic for his second Grand Slam title. Both players are adept on clay and own three Grand Slam titles, giving the winner a chance to break this trophy tie among two of the best in the modern game.

A legend awaits on the other side of the bracket, as Nadal faces Thiem in the second match of the day. The 23-year old Austrian pulled off a major upset over Novak Djokovic to reach the French Open semis for the second year in a row. His reward? A meeting with the greatest clay court player of all-time in a resurgent Nadal, who has returned to his usual dominance at Roland Garros after missing out on the tournament semifinals in back-to-back years for the first time since 2005.

Who: Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nada vs. Dominic Thiem

When: Thursday, 11 a.m. ET

Where: NBC and the NBC Sports app

 

 

 

2017 French Open Women’s Semifinals: How to Watch

Leave a comment
By Austin SiegelJun 7, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

The 2017 French Open returns to NBC Sports on Thursday, with a clash between tournament darlings preceding a matchup of ranked contenders in the women’s semifinals at Roland Garros.

Timea Bacsinszky  faces off against Latvian teenager Jeļena Ostapenko in the first match of the day, before Karolína Plíšková battles Simona Halep in a meeting between the second- and third-ranked women in the field. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and the NBC Sports app.

WATCH: 2017 French Open women’s semifinals (Thursday at 11 a.m. ET)

The match between Bacsinszky and Ostapenko is the culmination of an historic run in the tournament for both women, with the 30th-ranked Bacsinzky defeating Venus Williams in the fourth round. The unranked Ostapenko is competing in her first Grand Slam semifinal after taking down Caroline Wozniacki in the quarterfinals.

In the second match of the day, Halep will look to return to the women’s final at Roland Garros, where she lost a three-set match to Maria Sharapova in 2014. Plíšková is also seeking redemption in a Grand Slam final after losing to Angelique Kerber at the US Open final in 2016.

Who: Timea Bacsinszky vs. Jeļena Ostapenko and Karolína Plíšková vs. Simona Halep

When: Thursday, 11 a.m. ET

Where: NBCSN and the NBC Sports app

Andy Murray profits off Kei Nishikori’s erratic French Open quarterfinal performance

Leave a comment
Associated PressJun 7, 2017, 5:03 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Kei Nishikori’s French Open ended with an appropriately erratic performance against top-ranked Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.

The 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1 score and the manner of the defeat fittingly reflected how inconsistently Nishikori had been playing. In his previous four matches at Roland Garros, he twice won a set 6-0 and twice lost a set 6-0.

So it was a bit of a guess which Nishikori would turn up Wednesday at a sunny but somewhat windy Court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray got a taste of the Nishikori’s stylish shot-making in the first set, then saw Nishikori carelessly give points away in the second set, disintegrate completely after forcing a third-set tiebreaker and lose six straight games despite securing an early break in the fourth set.

“For sure I need more consistency. I should, you know, maintain the level like I did in the first set,” the eighth-seeded Japanese player said. “I think my serve got a little bit bad today, missing too many first serves.”

Murray was happy to profit.

“He played, you know, a very bad tiebreak and a bad game where I broke him in the fourth set, and also in the second (set),” said Murray, listing the errors. “Today (he) was maybe more erratic than usual, but I do think a little bit of that was to do with the conditions being difficult.”

It was a far cry from Nishikori’s five-set win against Murray in the quarterfinals of last year’s U.S. Open, where he had trailed 2-1 in sets before turning the tables on Murray.

When Wednesday’s humiliating tiebreaker ended, a dejected Nishikori took out his aggression on his racket by hurling it down.

His body language spoke increasingly of a player heading for trouble.

After he broke Murray at the start of the fourth set to raise his hopes of a comeback, Nishikori immediately lost his serve. He stood glumly at the far side of the court with his back to Murray, his arms stretched out against the backstop of the court, his head down between them.

The match was still evenly poised – it was only 1-1 – yet it seemed as if Nishikori knew he’d missed his chance.

He was right.

The next five games flew by in a blur of Murray’s winners and Nishikori’s unforced errors: One player commanding from the front foot, the other backing off toward defeat.

When Murray broke him again and held for love, making it 4-1, Nishikori sat slumped forward with a towel draped over his head.

He simply never looked capable of launching a comeback. Instead, he seemed listless, almost resigned to losing to Murray for the ninth time in their 11 career matches.

Nishikori needs a rest before he goes to play on grass.

“Well, I try to take couple days off, because I have some issues with my body right now,” the 27-year-old said. “Recover first and try to be ready for Wimbledon.”