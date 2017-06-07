Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic loses to Dominic Thiem in French Open quarterfinals

Associated PressJun 7, 2017, 8:33 AM EDT

PARIS — Novak Djokovic’s French Open title defense ended with a surprisingly lopsided 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-0 quarterfinal loss to sixth-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria on Wednesday.

A year ago, Djokovic became the first man in nearly a half-century to claim a fourth consecutive major championship and completed a career Grand Slam at Roland Garros. But his form has dipped considerably since then, and now he has gone four majors in a row without earning a trophy.

“It’s a fact that I’m not playing close to my best,” Djokovic said. “This is a whole new situation that I’m feeling.”

On Wednesday at a windy Court Suzanne Lenglen, Djokovic was out of sorts in so many ways, even before that 20-minute third set in which he won only 8 of 34 points. That was only the second time that Djokovic lost a final set by the score of 6-0 in his 937 career tour-level matches.

“It was not there for me today,” Djokovic said with a sigh.

He wasted two set points in the opener. By the end of the match, he wound up with nearly twice as many unforced errors, 35, as winners, 18. His backhand was particularly problematic.

Known for tremendous footwork and court coverage, the No. 2-seeded Serb even stumbled and tumbled to the court, his racket flying out of his hands, early in the second set. Djokovic was left on his knees, and soon he would be out of the tournament entirely.

“All in all,” Djokovic said, “it was decided, I think, in the first set.”

How unlikely was this result? Djokovic entered the day having won all five previous matches – and 11 of 12 sets – against Thiem, including in the French Open semifinals a year ago.

“It’s amazing for me,” Thiem said. “To beat him for the first time in the quarters of the French Open is a dream.”

Plus, Djokovic had appeared in a record six consecutive semifinals in Paris. But this continued what has become something of a 12-month downward slide for him since he finally grabbed ahold of the French Open championship he had so long sought.

Since then, though, the highlight for Djokovic was a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open. Otherwise, he lost his No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray and lost in the third round of Wimbledon, the first round of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and the second round of the Australian Open.

Along the way, he split with one of his coaches, Boris Becker, and then his other, Marian Vajda, along with other members of his entourage. Djokovic enlisted Andre Agassi for coaching help during Week 1 of the French Open, but Agassi had some prior commitments and so was gone by the time Djokovic faced Thiem.

The 23-year-old Thiem will face nine-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal next.

“You have to play the best guys round after round,” Thiem said. “It’s not getting easier on Friday.”

The other men’s quarterfinals scheduled for later Wednesday: 2016 runner-up Murray vs. No. 8 Kei Nishikori, and 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka vs. No. 7 Marin Cilic.

Thiem is a talented, up-and-coming player, to be sure, and he is the only man to beat Nadal in the Spaniard’s 23 matches on clay in 2017. That came in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open last month.

Earlier Wednesday, Nadal reached his record 10th French Open semifinal when No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain retired from their match early in the second set because of an injured abdominal muscle he said began bothering him on a serve at 5-2 in the first.

Nadal led 6-2, 2-0 when Carreno Busta stopped.

Nadal has dropped only 22 games so far in the tournament, the fewest he has lost on the way to any of his 26 Grand Slam semifinal berths.

“I don’t know how many games I lost this year, but I really don’t care about this, no?” Nadal said. “I only care that I am in the semifinals.”

The Latest: Latvia’s Ostapenko into French Open semifinals

Associated PressJun 6, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8:05 p.m.

Teenager Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the semifinals of the French Open by rallying past former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ostapenko is the first woman from Latvia to make it to a Grand Slam semifinal in the professional era. At age 19, the 47th-ranked Ostapenko is also the youngest player in the tournament.

As she often has since the start of the tournament, Ostapenko took many risks, hitting 38 winners to make up for her 50 unforced errors on court Suzanne Lenglen.

That dangerous approach paid dividends as she hit a crosscourt forehand winner then a backhand down the line to break for 5-2 in the decider. She served out the match at love.

The last teenager to advance to the semifinals at Roland Garros was Ana Ivanovic 10 years ago.

7:50 p.m.

Timea Bacsinszky will celebrate her 28th birthday by playing in the semifinals of the French Open after a straight-set victory over home favorite Kristina Mladenovic.

Bacsinszky beat 13th-seeded Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4 in a match which was twice delayed by rain.

Mladenovic appeared to deal better with the initial delay. She fought off break point to hold at the start of the second set and then immediately broke.

But Bacsinszky broke back. The Swiss player then won 12 of the 15 points before rain started falling again.

Bacsinszky almost dropped her serve but held on and won the match when Mladenovic hit a forehand wide.

The No. 30 seed will next face either No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark or unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, who also celebrates her birthday on Thursday.

7:35 p.m.

The second rain interruption at the French Open was very brief, and play has resumed in the women’s quarterfinals.

Play was halted for about 30 minutes.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland is leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 4-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is up 6-4, 2-6, 2-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen against unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

7:10 p.m.

Play has been halted again in the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland was leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 4-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-6, 2-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

After a more than three-hour rain interruption, play lasted about 20 minutes before covers were put back over the clay courts.

6:40 p.m.

Play has resumed in the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open after a delay of more than three hours because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland is leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 1-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-5 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

6:15 p.m.

The French Open men’s quarterfinals involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been postponed because of rain.

Because of showers and heavy wind much of the afternoon, the two men’s singles matches on Tuesday’s schedule have been moved to Wednesday: No. 4 Nadal vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, and No. 2 Djokovic vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem.

Nadal is a nine-time champion at Roland Garros. Djokovic is the defending champion. If they both win their quarterfinals, they would meet in a semifinal showdown.

The two women’s quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday are still suspended in progress.

The tournament hopes to be able to resume those before the day is done.

4:45 p.m.

It’s gala time at the French Open with the world champions’ dinner taking place in Paris later Tuesday.

Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, who sealed the year-end No. 1 rankings last year, will receive their awards from the International Tennis Federation at the Pavillon Cambon Capucines in downtown Paris.

Former Spanish players Sergio Casal and Emilio Sanchez will also be honored with the Philippe Chatrier Award “for their services to the game as players and coaches.”

They first teamed up in 1984 and won 44 tournaments together, including two Grand Slam titles. They later opened the Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona.

3:45 p.m.

Davis Cup singles matches would be reduced to best-of-three-sets instead of the current best-of-five under a proposal recommended by the International Tennis Federation board of directors.

Davis Cup doubles matches will remain best-of-five.

Other possible changes that will be voted on in August include that Davis Cup and Fed Cup finalists will have the right to host first-round matches the following year, and the costs paid by host nations will be cut.

3:30 p.m.

Play has been halted in the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland was leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 1-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-5 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

2:20 p.m.

Play has started in the French Open women’s quarterfinals.

No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France is playing No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark faces unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

It is windy on both courts and dust from the clay is getting in players’ eyes.

But the rain that pelted Roland Garros earlier Tuesday has gone away – at least for the moment. The forecast calls for showers to return.

1 p.m.

It has been rainy and windy before the scheduled start of the French Open quarterfinals. And the forecast calls for similar weather later.

First up on each of the tournament’s two main courts on Tuesday’s schedule are women’s matches: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at Court Philippe Chatrier, and No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark against unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

None of the eight women’s quarterfinalists, including those playing Wednesday, owns a major title.

The men’s quarterfinals slated for later Tuesday are No. 4 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta in an all-Spanish matchup, and No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria.

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis