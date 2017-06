The Latest: Latvia’s Ostapenko into French Open semifinals

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PARIS (AP) The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

—

8:05 p.m.

Teenager Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the semifinals of the French Open by rallying past former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Ostapenko is the first woman from Latvia to make it to a Grand Slam semifinal in the professional era. At age 19, the 47th-ranked Ostapenko is also the youngest player in the tournament.

As she often has since the start of the tournament, Ostapenko took many risks, hitting 38 winners to make up for her 50 unforced errors on court Suzanne Lenglen.

That dangerous approach paid dividends as she hit a crosscourt forehand winner then a backhand down the line to break for 5-2 in the decider. She served out the match at love.

The last teenager to advance to the semifinals at Roland Garros was Ana Ivanovic 10 years ago.

—

7:50 p.m.

Timea Bacsinszky will celebrate her 28th birthday by playing in the semifinals of the French Open after a straight-set victory over home favorite Kristina Mladenovic.

Bacsinszky beat 13th-seeded Mladenovic 6-4, 6-4 in a match which was twice delayed by rain.

Mladenovic appeared to deal better with the initial delay. She fought off break point to hold at the start of the second set and then immediately broke.

But Bacsinszky broke back. The Swiss player then won 12 of the 15 points before rain started falling again.

Bacsinszky almost dropped her serve but held on and won the match when Mladenovic hit a forehand wide.

The No. 30 seed will next face either No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark or unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, who also celebrates her birthday on Thursday.

—

7:35 p.m.

The second rain interruption at the French Open was very brief, and play has resumed in the women’s quarterfinals.

Play was halted for about 30 minutes.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland is leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 4-3 on Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is up 6-4, 2-6, 2-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen against unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

—

7:10 p.m.

Play has been halted again in the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland was leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 4-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-6, 2-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

After a more than three-hour rain interruption, play lasted about 20 minutes before covers were put back over the clay courts.

—

6:40 p.m.

Play has resumed in the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open after a delay of more than three hours because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland is leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 1-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark is leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-5 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

—

6:15 p.m.

The French Open men’s quarterfinals involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been postponed because of rain.

Because of showers and heavy wind much of the afternoon, the two men’s singles matches on Tuesday’s schedule have been moved to Wednesday: No. 4 Nadal vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta, and No. 2 Djokovic vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem.

Nadal is a nine-time champion at Roland Garros. Djokovic is the defending champion. If they both win their quarterfinals, they would meet in a semifinal showdown.

The two women’s quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday are still suspended in progress.

The tournament hopes to be able to resume those before the day is done.

—

4:45 p.m.

It’s gala time at the French Open with the world champions’ dinner taking place in Paris later Tuesday.

Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber, who sealed the year-end No. 1 rankings last year, will receive their awards from the International Tennis Federation at the Pavillon Cambon Capucines in downtown Paris.

Former Spanish players Sergio Casal and Emilio Sanchez will also be honored with the Philippe Chatrier Award “for their services to the game as players and coaches.”

They first teamed up in 1984 and won 44 tournaments together, including two Grand Slam titles. They later opened the Sanchez-Casal Academy in Barcelona.

—

3:45 p.m.

Davis Cup singles matches would be reduced to best-of-three-sets instead of the current best-of-five under a proposal recommended by the International Tennis Federation board of directors.

Davis Cup doubles matches will remain best-of-five.

Other possible changes that will be voted on in August include that Davis Cup and Fed Cup finalists will have the right to host first-round matches the following year, and the costs paid by host nations will be cut.

—

3:30 p.m.

Play has been halted in the women’s quarterfinals at the French Open because of rain.

No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland was leading 13th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-4, 1-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was leading unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-4, 2-5 at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

—

2:20 p.m.

Play has started in the French Open women’s quarterfinals.

No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France is playing No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at Court Philippe Chatrier, while No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark faces unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

It is windy on both courts and dust from the clay is getting in players’ eyes.

But the rain that pelted Roland Garros earlier Tuesday has gone away – at least for the moment. The forecast calls for showers to return.

—

1 p.m.

It has been rainy and windy before the scheduled start of the French Open quarterfinals. And the forecast calls for similar weather later.

First up on each of the tournament’s two main courts on Tuesday’s schedule are women’s matches: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic of France against No. 30 Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at Court Philippe Chatrier, and No. 11 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark against unseeded 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

None of the eight women’s quarterfinalists, including those playing Wednesday, owns a major title.

The men’s quarterfinals slated for later Tuesday are No. 4 Rafael Nadal vs. No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta in an all-Spanish matchup, and No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia vs. No. 6 Dominic Thiem of Austria.

—

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis