Koen Bouwman wins 3rd stage of Criterium du Dauphine race

TULLINS, France (AP) Dutch cyclist Koen Bouwman beat five other riders in a sprint finish to win the third stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Tuesday.
Stage three took the peloton over 184 kilometers (114 miles) from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins, and Bouwman was one of six riders forming a breakaway group almost immediately.
As the six went for the line, the 23-year-old Bouwman timed his move perfectly to win the first stage of his career.
“I know that my girlfriend, my parents and my friends were watching. I can’t believe that I got my first pro win at the Dauphine,” Bouwman said. “It was a really strong breakaway. The six of us were pulling very hard. In the last 20 kilometers, we believed we could make it.”
Lithuanian rider Evaldas Siskevicius finished second and Frederik Backaert was third. The top six had the same time of 4 hours, 6 minutes, 6 seconds.
Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt retained the lead ahead of Wednesday’s individual time trial, where defending champion Chris Froome will be among the favorites.
Froome is 1:09 behind De Gendt overall heading into stage four. But it is not a great lead for De Gendt, considering that he is not a time trial specialist.
German rider Tony Martin could be a serious rival to Froome for the stage win, over the 23.5 kilometers (14.6 miles) from La Tour-du-Pin to Bourgoin-Jallieu.
ARLANC, France — French cyclist Arnaud Demare beat Alexander Kristoff in a sprint to the line to win the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Monday.
Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt, the winner of the first stage, retained the overall lead.
Stage two, which was a flat route of 171 kilometers (106 miles) from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc, featured a long final straight of 4 1/2 kilometers (three miles). Demare comfortably held off Kristoff, from Norway, with Nacer Bouhanni of France third.
“It’s a big satisfaction to win at the Dauphine,” Demare said. “It’s preparation for the Tour de France so it’s a good sign.”
Defending champion Chris Froome, who is bidding to win the race for the fourth time, placed safely in the main pack. The British rider is a little more than one minute behind De Gendt overall.
The third stage on Tuesday is another flat one favoring sprinters, taking riders over 184 kilometers (114 miles) from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins.
The race ends on Sunday.
SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt won the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race after a solo breakaway on Sunday.
De Gendt, a stage winner in the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia, completed the 170.5-kilometer (106-mile) trek starting and ending in Saint-Etienne in 4 hours, 17 minutes.
He finished 44 seconds clear of Frenchman Axel Domont and 57 seconds ahead of Italian Diego Ulissi.
Defending champion Chris Froome, who is bidding to win the race for the fourth time, placed safely in the main pack, 1:09 behind.
Monday’s second stage – 171 kilometers from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc – is a flat route for sprinters.