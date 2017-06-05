Demare wins stage 2 of Criterium; De Gendt retains the lead

ARLANC, France — French cyclist Arnaud Demare beat Alexander Kristoff in a sprint to the line to win the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Monday.
Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt, the winner of the first stage, retained the overall lead.
Stage two, which was a flat route of 171 kilometers (106 miles) from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc, featured a long final straight of 4 1/2 kilometers (three miles). Demare comfortably held off Kristoff, from Norway, with Nacer Bouhanni of France third.
“It’s a big satisfaction to win at the Dauphine,” Demare said. “It’s preparation for the Tour de France so it’s a good sign.”
Defending champion Chris Froome, who is bidding to win the race for the fourth time, placed safely in the main pack. The British rider is a little more than one minute behind De Gendt overall.
The third stage on Tuesday is another flat one favoring sprinters, taking riders over 184 kilometers (114 miles) from Le Chambon-sur-Lignon to Tullins.
The race ends on Sunday.
SAINT-ETIENNE, France — Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt won the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race after a solo breakaway on Sunday.
De Gendt, a stage winner in the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia, completed the 170.5-kilometer (106-mile) trek starting and ending in Saint-Etienne in 4 hours, 17 minutes.
He finished 44 seconds clear of Frenchman Axel Domont and 57 seconds ahead of Italian Diego Ulissi.
Defending champion Chris Froome, who is bidding to win the race for the fourth time, placed safely in the main pack, 1:09 behind.
Monday’s second stage – 171 kilometers from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc – is a flat route for sprinters.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Cycling has expanded BMX director Jamie Staff’s role to include overseeing its sprint program on the track, where American teams have struggled at the Olympics and other major competitions.
Staff helped Connor Fields win gold and Alise Post take silver in BMX at the Rio Games. That strong showing came after the American team was shut out of medals at the 2012 London Olympics.
Staff comes from a track background. He was world champion in the keirin in 2004, and he helped the British squad win gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the team sprint.
USA Cycling chief executive Derek Bouchard-Hall said the shakeup is part of “significant changes to our elite athletic programs,” and that “a new area of focus for us is track cycling.”