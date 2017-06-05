Andy Murray reaches fifth-straight French Open quarterfinals

Associated PressJun 5, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT

Top-seeded Andy Murray became the 15th man with 650 tour-level match wins and has reached the quarterfinals in a fifth consecutive appearance at the French Open.

Murray played cleanly to beat 53rd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Murray made only 14 unforced errors. Khachanov had 38.

This marks Murray’s seventh overall trip to the round of eight at Roland Garros. He was the runner-up a year ago. The three-time major champion is now 650-181 for his career, a .782 winning percentage.

The 21-year-old Khachanov, the youngest man left in the field, was playing in the fourth round at a major for the first time. This was his third Grand Slam tournament.

Venus Williams stunned in fourth round of French Open by Timea Bacsinszky

Associated PressJun 4, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

PARIS — Venus Williams has lost in the fourth round of the French Open to 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland, meaning the tournament will produce a first-time Grand Slam champion.

Bacsinszky won 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in Court Philippe Chatrier, the second year in a row that she beat Williams in the fourth round in Paris.

Williams, who turns 37 this month, is a seven-time major champion, with all of those titles at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open. Her best French Open showing was in 2002, when she lost to her sister Serena in the final.

Bacsinszky’s best result at a major tournament was reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2015.

Rafael Nadal through to quarterfinals at French Open

Associated PressJun 4, 2017, 10:30 AM EDT

PARIS — Rafael Nadal eased into his record-equaling 11th quarterfinal at the French Open by swatting aside Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.

The nine-time champion matched Roger Federer’s Open era record for appearances in the last eight at Roland Garros. The fourth-seeded Spaniard next meets either No. 5 Milos Raonic of Canada or Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. They were still playing their fourth-round match when Nadal finished his in less than 2 hours.

Nadal secured victory on his third match point when he pushed Bautista Agut to the back of the court with a big forehand that his countryman could only pat back into the net at full stretch.

The 31-year-old Nadal is chasing his 15th Grand Slam title and first since 2014 – when he won at Roland Garros.

After losing the Australian Open final to Federer in a five-set thriller – and then twice more to Federer on hard courts – Nadal has been in fine form on clay, winning titles at Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

The only player to have beaten Nadal on clay this season is Austrian Dominic Thiem – who was playing Argentine Horacio Zeballos later Sunday in a fourth-round match.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki returned to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2010, eliminating 2009 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

In remaining men’s third-round action, there were wins for No. 8 Kei Nishikori of Japan; No. 15 Gael Monfils of France and unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov.

Nishikori recovered to beat Hyeon Chung 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4; Monfils was leading 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-3 against Richard Gasquet when his countryman retired after getting treatment on his right thigh.

Two weeks past his 21st birthday, Khachanov became the youngest man to reach the fourth round here since 2009, beating 21st-seeded John Isner – the last American man in the tournament – 7-6 (1), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3).

In remaining women’s third-round matches, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic brushed aside Germany’s Carina Witthoeft 7-5, 6-1; No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won 6-4, 7-5 against Magda Linette, and Croatian qualifier Petra Martic upset 17th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 6-1.