USA Cycling turns sprint team over to BMX boss Jamie Staff

By Keenan SlusherJun 2, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — USA Cycling has expanded BMX director Jamie Staff’s role to include overseeing its sprint program on the track, where American teams have struggled at the Olympics and other major competitions.

Staff helped Connor Fields win gold and Alise Post take silver in BMX at the Rio Games. That strong showing came after the American team was shut out of medals at the 2012 London Olympics.

Staff comes from a track background. He was world champion in the keirin in 2004, and he helped the British squad win gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the team sprint.

USA Cycling chief executive Derek Bouchard-Hall said the shakeup is part of “significant changes to our elite athletic programs,” and that “a new area of focus for us is track cycling.”

2019 Tour de France to start in Brussels

Associated PressMay 30, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

PARIS — The 2019 Tour de France will start in Brussels to celebrate the 50th anniversary of five-time champion Eddy Merckx’s maiden win in cycling’s biggest race.

Tour organizers say it will be the second time the race will set off from the Belgian capital, which hosted the race’s Grand Depart in 1958.

This year’s Tour starts in the German city of Duesseldorf on July 1. The Tour will return home for the 2018 start when riders set off from the Passage du Gois in western France.

The 2019 race will also mark 100 years since the race leader’s yellow jersey was created.

Merckx, who won a record 34 Tour stages, is among four riders who won the Tour five times. Jacques Anquetil, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain are the others.

Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin wins 100th Giro d’Italia

Associated PressMay 28, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT

MILAN — Tom Dumoulin won the 100th Giro d’Italia in dramatic fashion Sunday, reclaiming the overall lead in a final-stage individual time trial.

It’s the first Grand Tour victory for Dumoulin, a Dutchman with Team Sunweb, and it sets him up as a potential rival for three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome.

Dumoulin entered the final stage in fourth position but finished far enough ahead of his rivals over the flat 29-kilometer (18-mile) route from Monza’s Formula One race track to Milan’s cathedral to move back into the lead.

“This is crazy. I could not have imagined this,” Dumoulin said. “I was strong. I was lucky. Just everything fell into place the whole Giro.”

In the overall standings, Dumoulin finished 31 seconds ahead of 2014 champion Nairo Quintana of Colombia and 40 seconds ahead of last year’s winner, Vincenzo Nibali of Italy.

Dumoulin’s fellow Dutchman Jos van Emden won the 21st stage in 33 minutes, 8 seconds.

“It couldn’t be better,” Van Emden said. “I’m really happy for Tom. He deserves it.”

Dumoulin came second in the stage, 15 seconds behind. Nibali came 13th, 1:09 behind Emden and Quintana was 27th, 1:39 back.

Dumoulin entered the final stage 53 seconds behind Quintana.

Dumoulin also won the race’s other time trial in Stage 10 and claimed Stage 14, which had an uphill finish. Dumoulin wore the leader’s pink jersey for eight days but then struggled in the serious mountain stages and lost the lead to Quintana two days ago.

Dumoulin came close to winning the 2015 Spanish Vuelta, which he led heading into the penultimate stage. But he faded fast on the final mountain ride, and finished sixth behind winner Fabio Aru. The final stage was the traditional leisurely arrival to Madrid, which offered no chance to come back.

This time, the concluding time trial was just what Dumoulin needed, enabling him to become the first Dutch rider to win the Giro.

Relief came via the team radio.

“I was feeling good. Halfway they said `Don’t take risks anymore,’ so I thought, `Maybe I’m winning now?”‘ Dumoulin said. “They better never do that again, because it was close in the end.”