Tripped by a tarp: French Open player stops with bad ankle

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 3:53 PM EDT

PARIS — David Goffin’s French Open ended when he got hurt by tripping on a tarp during a point.

The Grand Slam tournament’s 10th-seeded man stopped playing his third-round match and was taken to the hospital after injuring his right ankle in the first set, when he fell while chasing a ball way behind the baseline at Court Suzanne Lenglen on Friday. Goffin’s right foot got stuck under the cover used to protect the court overnight or in case of heavy rain.

“He had an MRI, and the news is reassuring: There is no tearing of the ligaments and no bone that’s been broken, either,” said Goffin’s coach, Thierry van Cleemput.

“For the time being, we’re optimistic,” he said, adding that Goffin will stay in Paris for a couple of days of treatment before heading home to Belgium.

Goffin was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last season.

Five years ago, at age 21, he became the first “lucky loser” – someone who fails to make it out of qualifying rounds but gets into the main draw because of another player’s withdrawal – to reach the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament since 1995.

On Friday, Goffin was serving for the opening set while ahead 5-4 against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina. After wasting three set points, Goffin was facing a break point when the players engaged in a lengthy baseline exchange. On the 14th stroke, Goffin raced to his left to reach a deep shot and, just as he flicked a backhand lob, his momentum carried his sliding right foot into the edge of the tarp.

Goffin reached out with his left hand to try to brace himself against a wall but crumpled to the ground, wincing and clutching at his ankle. Zeballos, meanwhile, was running to track down the ball with his back to the court and did not see what happened. Zeballos’ shot landed out, so Goffin actually won the point.

Zeballos put his hands on his head when he saw that Goffin remained down. Zeballos walked over, bringing a towel for Goffin to rest his head on while laying on his back. Two people helped Goffin make his way toward the locker room for a medical timeout – spectators rose and applauded – and, after a few minutes, it was announced that the match would not continue.

“I hope he recovers quickly,” said Zeballos, who packed up Goffin’s racket bag and carried it off the court for him. “He’s a great guy. Very calm. Never argues with anyone. Always very respectful.”

Until this week, the 65th-ranked Zeballos hadn’t won a match at the French Open since 2013. He hadn’t made it past the second round at any Grand Slam tournament in 17 previous appearances.

“I don’t know what to feel,” Zeballos said. “One part (of me is) a little happy, because it’s my best tournament. But also, I’m sad for him.”

Van Cleemput said tournament organizers will need to consider whether they can do anything to make the court safer.

“There will be consequences,” he said.

Asked about the tarps at the back of the court, Zeballos said: “Yeah, of course, it’s pretty dangerous.”

The tarp did not comment.

 

All so difficult for Djokovic, easy for Nadal at French Open

Associated PressJun 2, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT

PARIS — From a tiff with the chair umpire to the big deficit he created and then needed to overcome in a steady rain, Novak Djokovic had an all-around difficult day at the French Open.

Rafael Nadal’s journey to the fourth round, in contrast, could hardly have been easier. Indeed, his 100th best-of-five-set match on clay was also the most lopsided.

The stark numbers on the scoreboards at Court Philippe Chatrier revealed plenty about how differently things went in the back-to-back contests Friday for defending champion Djokovic and nine-time champion Nadal. First up in the main stadium at Roland Garros was Nadal, who won 82 points and conceded merely 36 in a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 victory over 63rd-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili.

“The score is quite embarrassing, you know,” Basilashvili acknowledged, “but I have to accept it.”

Djokovic followed in the main stadium and found himself in quite a bit of trouble right away against 41st-ranked Diego Schwartzman before emerging to win 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

While it took Basilashvili 12 minutes and 49 minutes just to claim a single game – which spectators greeted with a roar as he stood motionless and straight-faced – Schwartzman not only took the second game of his match against Djokovic, he grabbed the opening set, too. And then the third, to go up by two sets to one.

Schwartzman played well during that stretch, to be sure, but the No. 2-seeded Djokovic’s biggest problem was himself. He wound up with 55 unforced errors to 43 winners, and all sorts of issues on his backhand wing, which produced 33 of those miscues, all under the watchful eye of new coach Andre Agassi.

Djokovic, who completed a career Grand Slam a year ago in Paris, eventually managed to figure out how to steady his game, if not his demeanor.

As Schwartzman became less proficient and complained about issues in his right hip area – a trainer came out and gave him a massage during a changeover late in the final set – Djokovic became more assertive and more accurate.

Still, there were distractions.

In the fourth set, with Djokovic leading 4-0 and serving at 30-all, he was given a fault by chair umpire Carlos Ramos for multiple time violations. After the ensuing point, Djokovic stared in Ramos’ direction. Moments later, just about to face a break point, Djokovic yelled at himself, mostly in Serbian. Then, facing Ramos, Djokovic briefly lifted his racket overhead, before using it to flip a ball backward toward a ball boy.

That’s when Ramos interrupted, announcing a code violation warning for unsportsmanlike conduct. Djokovic walked over and barked: “What’s wrong with you? What did I say? What did I say? What did I say? Why did you give me warning? What, do you understand Serbian?”

Ramos had trouble getting a word in edgewise, but responded: “Because of what you did. The gesture you made with the racket. This is not acceptable.”

Djokovic: “Did I hit the ball in your direction?”

Ramos: “No, you did not.”

Djokovic: “Did I hit it? Why did you give me a warning?”

Ramos: “Because of your attitude.”

Djokovic: “What attitude, man?”

When play resumed, Djokovic missed a forehand to drop that game. He would win 8 of 9 games the rest of the way.

Elsewhere on Day 6 at Roland Garros, 10th-seeded David Goffin stopped playing after turning his ankle when he tripped on a tarp at the back of the court in the first set against Horacio Zeballos; No. 5 Milos Raonic advanced when his opponent, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, quit because of a left thigh injury; No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta eliminated No. 11 Grigor Dimitrov 7-5, 6-3, 6-4; and No. 6 Dominic Thiem was a 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3 winner against No. 25 Steve Johnson, an American who generated sympathy from fans and foes as he displayed raw emotion while competing just weeks after the death of his father.

In women’s play, defending champion Garbine Muguruza beat No. 27 Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2, and a couple of unseeded Americans lost to seeded opponents: No. 13 Kristina Mladenovic edged Shelby Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 8-6, while No. 23 Sam Stosur eliminated qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-2, 6-2.

 

Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to reach third round of Grand Slam

By Scott DargisMay 31, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

Ons Jabeur is making history at Roland Garros.

Jabeur cruised by sixth-seeded Dominikia Cibulkova in straight sets to advance to the third round of a major for the first time in her career.

In doing so, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament.

“Well, when I win, I represent the Arab world. When I lose, I try to be just Ons Jabeur,” said with a smile. “We are small country. The Arab world is like when you do something good, you’re from Tunisia, and from Morocco, other Arab country, they get interested in you.”

A potential complication for Jabeur? It’s currently Ramadan, but she isn’t fasting during the tournament. Instead, she’s going to atone for the days she missed after her magical run comes to an end.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.