Classic Empire trains for Belmont; True Timber won’t run

NEW YORK — Preakness runner-up Classic Empire completed his last serious training for the upcoming Belmont Stakes.

The 3-year-old colt covered a half-mile in 50 seconds under exercise rider Martin Rivera at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Friday. Classic Empire’s workmate Airoforce was timed in 52 seconds.

Norm Casse, who assists his trainer-father Mark, says it’s all systems go for Classic Empire in the 1 +-mile Belmont on June 10. The colt is set to fly to New York on Tuesday.

Classic Empire, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby, and Lookin At Lee are the only horses expected to run in all three legs of the Triple Crown. Lookin At Lee was second in the Derby and fourth in the Preakness.

Meanwhile, trainer Kiaran McLaughlin says True Timber won’t run in the Belmont after being diagnosed with a fever on Friday. True Timber finished third in the Sir Barton on the Preakness day undercard and was fourth in the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct.

Trainer Todd Pletcher confirmed that Louisiana Derby runner-up Patch and stablemate Tapwrit will run in the Belmont after both completed five-eighths workouts in 1:01.45 on Friday at Belmont Park. Patch, the one-eyed horse, was 14th in the Derby, and Tapwrit was sixth.

Other horses probable to run in the Belmont are: Japan-based Epicharis, J Boys Echo, Peter Pan runner-up Meantime, Multiplier, Senior Investment and Twisted Tom. Santa Anita Derby winner Gormley and Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry are possible, pending workouts this weekend.