Dibben wins stage, Bennett into Tour of California lead

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (AP) English cyclist Jon Dibben won the sixth stage of the Tour of California on Friday, and New Zealand’s George Bennett roared past Rafal Majka to take the overall lead with one stage to go.
Dibben covered the 15-mile time trial course around Big Bear Lake in 28 minutes, 27 seconds, then sat back while the overall contenders took their shot at the race lead.
Stage 5 winner Andrew Talansky need to pull back 44 seconds on Majka, and he stopped the clock 16 seconds back of Dibben in third place. Bennett started four minutes later and roared over the course in a time of 28:45, sending him into the lead with Majka the only rider left on the course.
His disappointing time of 29:26 dropped him 35 seconds behind Bennett into second overall.
The final stage Saturday takes riders 77 miles through the San Gabriel Mountains into Pasadena.
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (AP) Andrew Talansky sprinted clear of overall leader Rafal Majka at the top of the grueling climb of Mount Baldy, winning the fifth stage of the Tour of California in style on Thursday.
The American rider for Team Cannondale kept driving the lead group up the 10 percent grade, the hot pace dropping several other contenders on the way to the line. Talansky and Majka kept attacking but it was Talansky whose move ahead of the final left-hand corner stuck.
Talansky threw his arms up in celebration as he crossed the finish line.
Majka finished second and put two more seconds and a time bonus into George Bennett, who followed him across in third. Majka will take a six-second lead into Friday’s 15-mile individual time trial at Big Bear Lake.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) American rider Evan Huffman won from a five-man breakaway that barely survived a hard-chasing peloton to win the fourth stage of the Tour of California on Wednesday.
Huffman was followed across the line by Rally Cycling teammate Rob Britton in a banner day for the U.S.-based squad that was granted one of the wild cards to compete in the race.
Lennard Hofstede, Mathias Le Turnier and Gavin Mannion followed them across after spending about 98 of the 99 miles from Santa Barbara in the breakaway. Their advantage reached nine minutes before the peloton finally began giving serious chase, and by that point it was too late.
Peter Sagan led the field across the line 13 seconds behind the leaders.
Rafal Majka retained his overall lead, two seconds ahead of George Bennett, heading into the potentially decisive climb up Mount Baldy in the fifth stage Thursday.