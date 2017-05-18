Talansky climbs to Stage 5 win in Tour of California

MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (AP) Andrew Talansky sprinted clear of overall leader Rafal Majka at the top of the grueling climb of Mount Baldy, winning the fifth stage of the Tour of California in style on Thursday.
The American rider for Team Cannondale kept driving the lead group up the 10 percent grade, the hot pace dropping several other contenders on the way to the line. Talansky and Majka kept attacking but it was Talansky whose move ahead of the final left-hand corner stuck.
Talansky threw his arms up in celebration as he crossed the finish line.
Majka finished second and put two more seconds and a time bonus into George Bennett, who followed him across in third. Majka will take a six-second lead into Friday’s 15-mile individual time trial at Big Bear Lake.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) American rider Evan Huffman won from a five-man breakaway that barely survived a hard-chasing peloton to win the fourth stage of the Tour of California on Wednesday.
Huffman was followed across the line by Rally Cycling teammate Rob Britton in a banner day for the U.S.-based squad that was granted one of the wild cards to compete in the race.
Lennard Hofstede, Mathias Le Turnier and Gavin Mannion followed them across after spending about 98 of the 99 miles from Santa Barbara in the breakaway. Their advantage reached nine minutes before the peloton finally began giving serious chase, and by that point it was too late.
Peter Sagan led the field across the line 13 seconds behind the leaders.
Rafal Majka retained his overall lead, two seconds ahead of George Bennett, heading into the potentially decisive climb up Mount Baldy in the fifth stage Thursday.
MORRO BAY, Calif. — World champion Peter Sagan freelanced through the peloton and outsprinted Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni on the uphill finish to win the third stage of the Tour of California on Tuesday.
Sagan took advantage of a field dealing with two sweeping turns in the last couple of miles to win his 16th stage in North America’s premier race, extending his own record.
Sagan’s teammate on Bora-Hansgrohe, Rafal Majka, finished safely in the peloton to keep his overall race lead. The winner of Stage 2, Majka has two seconds on George Bennett and 14 seconds on Ian Boswell, while top overall contenders Brent Bookwalter and Andrew Talansky are 48 seconds adrift.
The fourth stage Wednesday takes riders 99 miles from Santa Barbara inland to Santa Clarita.