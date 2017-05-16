World champ Sagan wins Stage 3 of Tour of California

MORRO BAY, Calif. — World champion Peter Sagan freelanced through the peloton and outsprinted Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni on the uphill finish to win the third stage of the Tour of California on Tuesday.
Sagan took advantage of a field dealing with two sweeping turns in the last couple of miles to win his 16th stage in North America’s premier race, extending his own record.
Sagan’s teammate on Bora-Hansgrohe, Rafal Majka, finished safely in the peloton to keep his overall race lead. The winner of Stage 2, Majka has two seconds on George Bennett and 14 seconds on Ian Boswell, while top overall contenders Brent Bookwalter and Andrew Talansky are 48 seconds adrift.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Rafal Majka won a heads-up sprint with George Bennett after they helped a breakaway stay clear of the field, winning the second stage of the Tour of California on Monday and taking the overall lead.
Majka and Bennett were joined by Lachlan Morton and Ian Boswell in the breakaway, which knew it would stay away when it had a 50-second advantage on the peloton inside the final 2 miles.
The four of them kept attacking on the punchy climb to the finish, Morton going first and then Bennett making a move. Majka quickly responded and those two went clear, and the Polish rider for Bora-Hansgrohe managed to edge Bennett at the finish line.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Marcel Kittel took advantage of a textbook lead-out from his Quick-Step Floors teammates to hold off Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani and win the opening stage of the Tour of California on Sunday.
The German sprinter spent the 104-mile stage that began and ended in downtown Sacramento tucked safely in the peloton. And when the field brought back a four-man breakaway with about 15 miles to the finish, Kittel knew he would have a chance for his eighth win of the season.
Team Sky went to the front on the first of three 2.2-mile circuits, but it was Quick-Step that made the decisive move on the final lap with Fabio Sabatini launching Kittel to the finish line.
