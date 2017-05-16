Warriors seek 2-0 series lead as double-digit favorite against Spurs

OddsSharkMay 16, 2017, 9:18 AM EDT

The Golden State Warriors feasted after Kawhi Leonard was knocked out on Sunday, but they are far from an automatic cover as a huge home-court favorite in the NBA playoffs.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors are listed as 13.5-point favorites against the Spurs with a 208.5-point total at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com for their Game 2 matchup scheduled for Tuesday.

During the Curry era, Golden State is 12-1 straight-up and 4-9 against the spread in 13 playoff games where they were favored by 10 or more points at home. The Warriors are also 1-6 ATS in their last seven home playoff games according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Not having Leonard (left ankle sprain) leaves a void for San Antonio, but the Spurs are 6-2 ATS without their all-star small forward this season. That includes their series-clinching win against the Houston Rockets in the second round. One can take for granted that a team under Gregg Popovich’s coaching guidance will find a way to adapt.

San Antonio will need to find ways to get PF LaMarcus Aldridge away from Warriors SF Draymond Green on offense, as well make greater use of PF Kyle Anderson. Jonathon Simmons has also proven capable of replacing Leonard’s scoring.

Over 11 games as the underdog this season, the Spurs are 7-4 SU and 8-2-1 ATS.

Job one for Golden State, which is 18-2 SU and 8-10-2 ATS over its last 20 home games, will be slowing down the Spurs after allowing 111 points at home on Sunday. They usually are tough on defense at Oracle Arena, where the total has gone under in 13 of their last 20 home games. Offensively, the absence of Leonard should free up space for PF Kevin Durant, since San Antonio won’t have a matchup for the four-time NBA scoring champion.

That said, the Warriors will need perimeter shooting from their supporting cast, not just Curry and SG Klay Thompson. With SF Andre Iguodala (knee) questionable, Golden State might be hard up for a complementary shooter to hit open threes.

The other big variable for Golden State is that assistant coach Mike Brown is running the bench in the absence of Steve Kerr (back surgery). Brown does not seem to have Kerr’s deft hand with making the right substitutions, which was why Golden State found itself in a 25-point hole in Game 1.

The total has gone over in 12 of the Spurs’ last 15 games overall and has also gone over in eight of their past 10 road games. The total has gone over in 10 of the Warriors’ last 15 games.

Celtics underdogs, Warriors big favorites for Thursday’s NBA matchups

OddsSharkMay 4, 2017, 12:39 AM EDT

Coming off a sixth consecutive win, the Boston Celtics are listed as 5.5-point underdogs against the Washington Wizards with a 218.5-point total in their Game 3 matchup on Thursday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Celtics lead the Eastern Conference semifinal series 2-0, but overcame a slow start in Game 2. A letdown at some point soon is perhaps inevitable, especially for a team with chronic rebounding problems. Thomas’ backcourt mate, Avery Bradley (right hip pointer), also has an injury situation that bettors should monitor.

Boston is 6-3 SU and ATS in its last nine road games against Southeast Division teams, according to the OddsShark NBA Database. The Wizards and star point guard John Wall are 8-2 SU and ATS in their last 10 home games against Atlantic Division opponents.

The Wizards are favorites for Thursday, but picking up the win rests on finding someone – anyone, really – to be a viable second look on offense after Wall. Shooting guard Bradley Beal has had issues getting freed up in the series, and Washington will also need to give C Marcin Gortat some help in his matchup with Boston’s Al Horford (15 points, 12 boards in Game 2).

Also on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are 12.5-point betting favorites against the Utah Jazz with a 204-point total.

Even though their shooting was ice-cold during a defeat in Game 1 of the series, Gordon Hayward and the Jazz were able to improve to 7-0 ATS in their last seven road games against Pacific Division teams. The Jazz also shot above 50 percent in all three of their games after a loss during their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State is 19-1 SU and 11-7-2 ATS in their last 20 home games as a favorite of at least 10 points. The Warriors, mindful that the Jazz allowed a league-fewest 96.8 points per game, seem to have doubled down on their commitment to defense, with forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green looking to force turnovers that facilitate a transition game.

The Warriors, who are 9-1 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games in May, were able to get their quota of three-point attempts in the opener, launching 29. Both PG Stephen Curry (1-for-4) and SF Andre Iguodala (0-for-6) will be looking for better efficiency.

The total has gone under in seven of the Jazz’s last 10 road games against the Warriors at online sports betting sites. The total has gone under in 13 of the last 20 Warriors’ home games when they were favored by at least 10 points.

Celtics, Hawks, Jazz set as favorites for Friday’s NBA playoff slate

OddsSharkApr 28, 2017, 12:38 AM EDT

The Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas fare well as a favorite against the Chicago Bulls, plus they’re fully staffed going into a potential clinching Game 6 on Friday.

The visiting Celtics are listed as two-point betting favorites against the Bulls with a 204-point total for Friday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Celtics are 10-4 straight-up and 9-5 against the spread in their last 14 games against the Bulls where they were favored.

Boston is 3-7 SU and 4-6 ATS over its last 10 road games against the Bulls, but sticking to the present tense, Chicago is compromised in the point-guard matchup with Rajon Rondo (fractured right thumb) almost certain not to play.

The Celtics, who are 7-4 SU and 7-3-1 ATS in road games this season against Central Division teams, have improved their ball movement over the run of the series, showing why they earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. That’s enabled Boston to have a three-pronged attack with Thomas, SG Avery Bradley and C Al Horford (who had a game-high nine assists in Game 5).

The Celtics won Game 5 by 11 points even while shooting only 22.5 percent on three-pointers.

The Bulls, who are 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 home games against the Celtics, will need better three-point shooting than they have had for most of the series. Boston’s defense has made SF Jimmy Butler and PG Dwyane Wade earn everything they get. Chicago, which will start backup Isaiah Canaan in Rondo’s place, has had the edge in rebounding during the series.

The total has gone under in eight of Boston’s last 10 games when it was favored on the road; it has also gone under in nine of Chicago’s last 10 games as a home underdog, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Elsewhere, trailing 3-2 in their series the Atlanta Hawks are listed as three-point favorites against the Washington Wizards with a 210-point total. While PG John Wall almost always helps Washington hang around in games, they are just 2-9 SU and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games as a road underdog. Bradley Beal has also given Washington a big edge in the shooting guard matchup against Atlanta’s Tim Hardaway Jr.

Over the last two seasons, PF Paul Millsap and the Hawks are 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS in home games in April. With the backcourt leadership from PG Dennis Schroder, Atlanta has a good chance to stay alive.

The total has gone over in six of Washington’s last 10 road games against Atlanta, with one push. The total has gone under in seven of Atlanta’s last 10 games as a home favorite.

And in NBA history, when a series is tied 2-2 the Game 5 winner wins the series 85 percent of the time. The Utah Jazz, who are listed as 5.5-point favorites against the Los Angeles Clippers with a 192.5-point total, could add to that historic trend at home on Friday.

The Clippers aren’t necessarily DOA without Blake Griffin (toe), whose starting spot could be filled by Paul Pierce, as they are 9-8 ATS as a road underdog this season. But PG Chris Paul will probably need an extraordinary night to give the Clippers a chance.

The Jazz, who have C Rudy Gobert closing down the lane, are 9-1 SU and 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 home games where they were favored by six or fewer points. Utah had six double-figure scorers in Game 5, as veterans Boris Diaw, Joe Johnson and George Hill soothed any jangled nerves in the team’s ranks.

The total has gone over in six of the Clippers’ last eight road games. The total has gone over in seven of the Jazz’s last nine home games.