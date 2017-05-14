Getty Images

Kittel takes opening stage in sprint at Tour of California

Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Marcel Kittel took advantage of a textbook lead-out from his Quick-Step Floors teammates to hold off Peter Sagan and Elia Viviani and win the opening stage of the Tour of California on Sunday.

The German sprinter spent the 104-mile stage that began and ended in downtown Sacramento tucked safely in the peloton. And when the field brought back a four-man breakaway with about 15 miles to the finish, Kittel knew he would have a chance for his eighth win of the season.

Team Sky went to the front on the first of three 2.2-mile circuits, but it was Quick-Step that made the decisive move on the final lap with Fabio Sabatini launching Kittel to the finish line.

The second stage Monday takes riders 90 miles from Modesto to San Jose.

Izaguirre wins stage, Jungels keeps Giro lead despite crash

Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 1:13 PM EDT

PESCHICI, Italy — Spanish rider Gorka Izaguirre profited from a crash on the short but steep concluding climb to win the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday while Bob Jungels held on to the pink jersey despite a minor crash.

Izaguirre had time to raise his arms and celebrate his first individual Grand Tour win while Giovanni Visconti crossed second, five seconds behind, and Luis Leon Sanchez finished third, five seconds further back.

Valerio Conti was leading the four-man breakaway at the start of the concluding 1.5-kilometer climb but he lost control and crashed to the pavement while negotiating a tight turn. That’s when Izaguirre made his decisive attack.

“Visconti was probably the most dangerous rival for the stage victory in the front group,” Izaguirre said. “I got an opportunity and I’m glad I didn’t miss it.”

Izaguirre also won a team time trial with Movistar in the 2014 Spanish Vuelta.

Jungels and the other overall favorites finished 12 seconds behind Izaguirre.

Jungels, of Luxembourg with the Quick Step team, maintained his six-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Wales. Fellow Briton Adam Yates remained third, 10 seconds back, with most of the overall favorites.

The 189-kilometer (117-mile) stage began in Molfetta and hugged the coast of the Puglia region and the Gargano peninsula before finishing in the picturesque town of Peschici amid its white stone homes.

Jungels, who claimed the pink jersey after the fourth stage, crashed on a downhill section with 35 kilometers to go and bloodied his left knee.

“It’s not a problem,” Jungels said. “I just didn’t pay attention and I hit the back wheel of my teammate on a low-speed corner.”

Jungels and the other leaders also had to chase down an attack by Sky’s Mikel Landa.

“We knew it would be a hard start but nobody expected such a competitive stage,” said Jungels, who at age 24 also leads the under-25 classification.

Stage 9 on Sunday concludes with a serious climb to Blockhaus.

The 100th Giro ends in Milan on May 28.

Australia's Ewan wins 7th stage of Giro; Jungels keeps lead

Associated PressMay 12, 2017, 1:18 PM EDT

ALBEROBELLO, Italy — After three top-10 finishes in the opening week, Caleb Ewan of Australia finally won a stage in the Giro d’Italia on Friday.

The Australian rider with the Orica Scott team claimed Stage 7 in a sprint finish for his first career Giro victory while Bob Jungels held on to the pink jersey.

Ewan finished half a wheel ahead of Colombian rider Fernando Gaviria to erase memories of his second-place result in Stage 1 and ninth- and eighth-place finishes in Stages 2 and 3, respectively.

“It feels so good after the first few disappointments I’ve had. I don’t think I’ve felt so good before,” Ewan said.

Ewan also won a stage in the Spanish Vuelta two years ago.

Sam Bennett of Ireland crossed third while sprinting standout Andre Greipel was fourth after the mainly flat but lengthy 224-kilometer (139-mile) route from Castrovillari to Alberobello, which featured an undulating final 40 kilometers.

Jungels, of Luxembourg, maintained his six-second advantage over Geraint Thomas of Wales. Fellow Briton Adam Yates remained four seconds further back, with most of the overall favorites.

“It’s not a disappointment for our team to not win with Fernando Gaviria today, because he did a great sprint and the team helped him,” Jungels said. “It’s no shame to lose against Caleb Ewan who is very fast.”

Located in the southern region of Puglia, Alberobello is known for its trullo dwellings made from white limestone with conical roofs, and is designated a World Heritage site.

The stage began in the Calabria region and three riders – Simone Ponzi, Dmitriy Kozontchuk and Giuseppe Fonzi – broke away from the pack almost immediately. Ponzi quickly had a mechanical problem, leaving Kozontchuk and Fonzi at the front.

The duo swiftly built a lead of four minutes and stayed in front for five hours before being caught by the main pack with 18 kilometers to go.

There was little other excitement until Slovenian rider Kristijan Koren attacked on an uphill section shortly after the five-kilometer mark.

Team Sky quickly chased down Koren to protect Thomas’ position, then it was whittled down to only a handful of riders contesting the final sprint.

Ewan had the best line coming around the final corner and narrowly held off the charging Gaviria, while Greipel appeared to lack some energy.

“I had to do some work with three kilometers to go so I was a little tired for the sprint,” Ewan said. “But Luka (Mezgec) did a great lead out, so it was perfect.”

Jungels should face more of a test over the next two stages.

Stage 8 on Saturday is a 189-kilometer (117-mile) leg from Molfetta to Peschici that features a short, steep uphill finish. Then a serious climb to Blockhaus comes a day later.

“This year all the finals are tricky,” Jungels said of the concluding kilometers. “All day long it was pretty relaxed and then the last 10 kilometers were crazy.”

The 100th Giro ends in Milan on May 28.